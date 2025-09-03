Year in Review: Karel Vejmelka

Vejmelka set career-highs on the ice, and embraced the team’s new identity off the ice

Vejmelka Feature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

Karel Vejmelka’s increased role this season led to new career-highs and his first 20-win season. Let’s take a look back at Vejmelka’s first year in Utah.

On the Ice

This was a big year for Vejmelka on the ice. Vejmelka played 58 total games and started 55 of them. He had a 26-22-8 record with a 2.58 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. All three categories were new career-highs. This was also the first time Vejmelka won 20 or more games in his career.

One of Vejmelka’s most significant wins was on Nov. 13, 2024, when the goaltender stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced by a dynamic Carolina Hurricanes team. The 49 saves were a new career-high for Vejmelka.

CAR at UTA | Recap

His strong play this season earned Vejmelka a five-year contract extension which he signed in early March. In addition, Vejmelka was named Utah’s Most Valuable Player by his teammates in the organization’s end of season awards.

The World Stage

After his successful season with the Mammoth, Vejmelka had the opportunity to represent his country at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Vejmelka played eight games for Czechia.

Veg-gie! Veg-gie!

Throughout Delta Center this season Vejmelka’s nickname, Veggie, was chanted after big saves and key performances by the netminder. His nickname sparked some fans to get involved and dress up like actual vegetables. Following the home game of the regular season, Vejmelka met with one of the original fans who started wearing a broccoli hat to games.

Out with the Old, in with the New

New mascot, new pads! As Utah now has its forever identity, the Mammoth, Vejmelka updated his pads ahead of the season, featuring the new logo.

