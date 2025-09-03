Year in Review: Karel Vejmelka

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

Karel Vejmelka’s increased role this season led to new career-highs and his first 20-win season. Let’s take a look back at Vejmelka’s first year in Utah.

On the Ice

This was a big year for Vejmelka on the ice. Vejmelka played 58 total games and started 55 of them. He had a 26-22-8 record with a 2.58 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. All three categories were new career-highs. This was also the first time Vejmelka won 20 or more games in his career.

One of Vejmelka’s most significant wins was on Nov. 13, 2024, when the goaltender stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced by a dynamic Carolina Hurricanes team. The 49 saves were a new career-high for Vejmelka.