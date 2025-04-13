Veggies for Veggie

There are plenty of traditions throughout the NHL that show support for a team and/or its players. For Utah Hockey Club, the newest tradition is broccoli hats. That’s right, broccoli hats. The whole tradition started with a pair of friends who wanted to show support for Utah’s starting goaltender, Karel Vejmelka, also known as ‘Veggie.’

“I wish I could take all the credit,” Merrill laughed. “After Vejmelka’s first big game against Carolina (Nov. 13, 49 saves on 50 shots), a friend of mine said we got to do something for (Vejmelka) to show appreciation for the goalie because they are really the unsung heroes.”

Brandon Merrill and his friend ordered their broccoli hats and started bringing them to games. Things didn’t really connect for the majority of fans until late March, after Vejmelka backstopped Utah to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“The Tampa Bay game (Mar. 22, 23 saves on 27 shots) is really where it clicked because my daughter was shown up on the screen with her veggie hat and then they did the side by side with her and (Vejmelka). Then finally (with) everybody it just clicked everywhere. And then it just took off like crazy from there, people buying carrot hats or necklaces and more vegetable hats. I saw onions and carrots and corn, it was great. I loved it and other people were in broccoli hats.”

Those watching Utah’s games at Delta Center weren’t the only ones who noticed the hats, Vejmelka saw Merrill and his friends wearing the hats throughout recent games.