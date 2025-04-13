Veggies for Veggie

From broccoli hats to a signed stick, one Utah hockey fan's support of Vejmelka has been an exciting ride

04102025_UHC_Utah vs. Nashville HD originals 12289
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

There are plenty of traditions throughout the NHL that show support for a team and/or its players. For Utah Hockey Club, the newest tradition is broccoli hats. That’s right, broccoli hats. The whole tradition started with a pair of friends who wanted to show support for Utah’s starting goaltender, Karel Vejmelka, also known as ‘Veggie.’

“I wish I could take all the credit,” Merrill laughed. “After Vejmelka’s first big game against Carolina (Nov. 13, 49 saves on 50 shots), a friend of mine said we got to do something for (Vejmelka) to show appreciation for the goalie because they are really the unsung heroes.”

Brandon Merrill and his friend ordered their broccoli hats and started bringing them to games. Things didn’t really connect for the majority of fans until late March, after Vejmelka backstopped Utah to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“The Tampa Bay game (Mar. 22, 23 saves on 27 shots) is really where it clicked because my daughter was shown up on the screen with her veggie hat and then they did the side by side with her and (Vejmelka). Then finally (with) everybody it just clicked everywhere. And then it just took off like crazy from there, people buying carrot hats or necklaces and more vegetable hats. I saw onions and carrots and corn, it was great. I loved it and other people were in broccoli hats.”

Those watching Utah’s games at Delta Center weren’t the only ones who noticed the hats, Vejmelka saw Merrill and his friends wearing the hats throughout recent games.

04102025_UHC_Utah vs. Nashville HD originals 12343

“A couple of games ago,” Vejmelka smiled. “I saw people (with) broccoli heads, so I was laughing. It’s kind of unique. I love it. So great support from those people and I really appreciate it.”

To show his appreciation to Merrill, Vejmelka signed one of his sticks and passed it to him during warmups.

“I got an awesome stick from him during warmups,” Merrill recounted. “It was passed up to me and he made sure it got to me and signed it. He said ‘thanks for the support bro’ on it. It was awesome. I was not expecting anything. I’m there to show the love…It was a really cool moment.”

Following the team’s final game of the year at Delta Center, Merrill and his wife were invited to meet the goaltender as well. From an online shopping order to a meet-and-greet, Merrill has gone from a fan wearing a broccoli hat, to part of a new tradition. But he doesn’t want it to stay with just his circle of friends; Merrill is in favor of everyone not only buying broccoli hats, but also any other vegetable. He chose the broccoli hat to be less obstructive to those sitting behind him but welcomes everyone joining the fun how they like.

“I just love that it just caught on and everybody is supporting the team and each other,” Merril explained. “It’s just been a really cool community atmosphere here at Delta Center.

“I’m thinking about getting a custom jersey that says ‘Broccoli Brandon’ on it because that’s the nickname Nick Olczyk gave me,” Merrill continued. “I’m encouraging everyone...everyone can do the broccoli. I love it. It’s great and that’s a cool tradition that’s organic to this team, that’s what I liked about it.”

