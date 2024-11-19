Ovechkin scores 2 more but leaves Capitals win against Utah Hockey Club

McBain and Nick Bjugstad scored for Utah (7-8-3), which has lost five of seven (2-4-1). Connor Ingram allowed four goals on 13 shots being replaced early in the second period by Karel Vejmelka, who stopped nine of 11 shots in relief.

“Right now, we’re not getting enough from anybody,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “We’re getting possession, shots, stuff like that, but we don’t finish.”

The Capitals killed all seven Utah power plays and are 22-for-23 on the penalty kill in eight road games (95.7 percent), the highest percent away from home in the NHL.

“A lot of grit, I mean that's what it's all about in the penalty kill,” Lindgren said. “We’ve got good structure too, made some big blocks, we got pucks out when we needed it. To me, the penalty kill is all about character and just the will to win battles, and we’ve got guys that are willing to do that.”

McBain gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 3:05 of the first period, knocking in a rebound past Lindgren.

Strome tied it 1-1 at 7:46 after banking a shot off the back of Ingram’s skate.

Nic Dowd scored ten seconds later to put Washington ahead 2-1 at 7:56, scoring off a cross-ice pass from Duhaime.

“I think that guys have been making plays in the O-zone,” Dowd said. “[Strome] makes a great play on the goal, [Duhaime] makes a great play on my goal, and then guys are taking advantage of the opportunities. I don’t think we are creating more than we did last year, but I also think guys are doing a better job of finishing.”