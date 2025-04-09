Utah scores franchise-record 7 goals to ease past Kraken

Jared McCann scored and Joey Daccord made 22 saves through two periods for the Kraken (34-39-6), who had won three straight.

“That's not the type of hockey we've been playing as of late,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. “It was a challenge, certainly, with a back-to-back, something we know we've got to get better at. And I’m not disappointed with, I don't want to say the effort of the guys, but just how this game unfolded. It's disappointing.”

Victor Ostman made 12 saves in his NHL debut after replacing Daccord at the start of the third period.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ostman said. “Obviously, not one of the best circumstances, but I thought the guys played really good in the third for me. Yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Sergachev opened the scoring at 2:44 of the first period, firing a wrist shot from the point to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

“I think we defended well, at least in the first two periods,” Sergachev said. “Everybody came back, we didn't turn the puck over on the lines, and we just got it deep and always got it back, so that's an improvement.”

Clayton Keller made it 2-0 at 12:54, beating Daccord with a wrist shot on a 5-on-3 power play.