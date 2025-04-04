Team Celebrates Utah with Appreciation Night 

At the final home game of the inaugural season, expect prizes, activations, and special moments throughout night at Delta Center

AppreciationNightArticle

To celebrate Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season and the support received throughout the year, the organization will hold its first-ever Appreciation Night. This celebration will take place during the final home game of the season on Apr. 10.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. MT on Seat Geek Plaza. There will be a DJ, street hockey, a ‘how fast is your shot’ station, face painting, photo booths, commemorative giveaways, and sponsor activations. Throughout the game against the Nashville Predators, fan-focused experiences and bigger prizes take center stage.

Following the game, Utah will hold a player awards ceremony in front of the home crowd. The organization will present five awards: Team MVP, Three Stars Award Leading Scorer Award, Community-Obsessed Award, and the All-In Award.

As Utah Hockey Club has done in the past, the organization wants the fans to vote and choose the winner of the All-In Award. You can vote here for one of the following players: forward Barrett Hayton, forward Jack McBain, defenseman Ian Cole or defenseman Olli Määttä.

Apr. 10 will be an exciting night that honors the inaugural season while looking ahead to next season. Join the celebrations next week, limited tickets are available here!

