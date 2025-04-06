Vejmelka makes 32 saves, Utah defeats Jets

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (52-21-4), who had won four of their previous five games. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

“It’s just not the effort we wanted,” Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti said. “We know they come out of the gates pretty hot, they’ve shown it all year that they’re a good first period team. We knew that going in and we just weren’t ready. We talked about it this morning, they’re a good rush team, a good transition team and we kind of fed into it early. They made plays and we kind of were on our heels. And then they took it to us in the first period there.”

Despite the loss, the Jets maintained their four-point lead over the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division and Western Conference. The Stars lost 5-3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

“Yeah, for sure it is (a missed opportunity),” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “But you know what, we've talked about it for the last three, four weeks; we’re not waiting for some other team to beat Dallas. We can't sit and do that. We have to go and take care of our business. If we're going to win this division, win it by winning hockey games.”

Keller gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 4:24 of the first period when Hayton set him up for a one-timer on the power play.

“I thought we had a good start,” Keller said. “We played with a lot of speed. They’re a great team, tough play against, they have great players. So, I was proud of the way we fought kind of the whole game. The third maybe got away from us a little bit, but [Vejmelka] was unreal as usual (and) kept us in the game, made key saves at the right times.”

Hayton scored a power-play goal 57 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0 when he took Dylan Guenther’s pass off his skate at the edge of the crease and batted it in on the backhand.

Utah went 2-for-3 with the man-advantage.

“Our power play produced, but more than that, they give us momentum,” Tourigny said. “They attacked, they were on their toes and they played really solid.”