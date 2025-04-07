Utah's Future Home Will Unite Organization and Community

South Town Practice Facility will have two NHL-standard regulation ice surfaces and serve as the team’s official headquarters. All training and medical facilities, as well as team offices, will also live in the building. Smith included the players in the process, getting their feedback on what they need in the new space. This is another significant investment for the club as Utah continues to build towards sustained success.

“We’re definitely a destination; I think we feel that in hockey. But we’ve got to continue earning that,” R. Smith said. “I think that everyone sees where we are from a roster standpoint, the youth that we have, the future that’s ahead of us, and then the intrigue of this market. The way the community has rallied behind everything that we’re doing, it’s super powerful.

“This is the next step,” R. Smith continued. “There’s a lot more, the arena remodel and everything else that’s coming around there. It’s all just part of a big puzzle that we’ve got to go put together.”

As Utah Hockey Club has done since day one, involving the community is top of mind.

“This is the place where we’re going to inspire the next generation of kids in Utah to play the game of hockey,” Armstrong explained. “This is where we’re going to put down all of the habits and the identity of this team for the future as we pursue a Stanley Cup for Utah.”

“I remember growing up, catching a couple of NHL team practices at local rinks,” forward Barrett Hayton shared. “I saw one in Ottawa that I remember. Us having that community area, an area kids can watch practice, or everyone can be involved and skating on the ice as well, (is great). It’s a special memory for me and cool that we brought that (to the facility) and it’s going to be a great part of the community.”

In addition to the team’s facilities, the 115,780 square-foot building will offer event venues, community locker rooms, equipment rentals, and a team store with a pro shop. As much as this is a home base for Utah Hockey Club, it’s also a home base for the state.

“(There) will be a community space,” R. Smith explained. “About 10,000 square feet top to bottom. That is for the community and probably unlike something we’ve experienced in sports, at least here. The community will be able to come in and watch practice. The boys will get off the ice and youth hockey will jump on this ice.”

“Everything is about unity for us and bringing our state together and the people together,” A. Smith smiled. “I just imagine the small moments that are going to happen in this space … we get to watch and be a part of (this) and the community gets to be a part of it and that’s a beautiful thing.”