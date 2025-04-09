Utah Delivers in Dominant 7-1 Win Against Seattle

SALT LAKE CITY - In an offensive explosion with seven different goal scorers, Utah Hockey Club beat the Seattle Kraken 7-1 at Delta Center. Mikhail Sergachev, Clayton Keller, Kailer Yamamoto, Lawson Crouse, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, and Michael Carcone all scored for Utah in the win. Jared McCann had Seattle’s lone goal in the loss.

Mikhail Sergachev’s 15th goal of the season gave Utah a 1-0 lead in the opening three minutes. After the team worked the puck around the zone, and overwhelmed Seattle’s defense, Sergachev lost his coverage and fired a shot on net from the slot to beat goaltender Joey Daccord. Kevin Stenlund and Sean Durzi picked up assists. Credit also to Michael Carcone and Nick Bjugstad for creating traffic with their net front presence.

There was plenty of special teams action in the first period, starting eight and a half minutes in when Utah went on the power play. Just after Utah’s power play expired, a puck over the glass put the home team on the penalty kill.

In the final 30 seconds of the penalty kill, Jack McBain intercepted the puck and Utah went on offense. Logan Cooley was tripped which led to 4-on-4 hockey for 22 seconds. However, eight seconds later, Seattle received a double minor after Jamie Oleksiak high sticked Kailer Yamamoto. Just as 4-on-3 hockey expired, and Utah was getting their fifth skater on the ice, Captain Clayton Keller scored a power play goal to make it 2-0. Sergachev and Dylan Guenther picked up assists on the play.

Yamamoto, with a bloody lip, scored his second of the season at the end of the four-minute power play, which increased the score to 3-0. The goal was a result of the second power play unit’s hard work and connected passing. Josh Doan and Logan Cooley had the helpers on Yamamoto’s goal.

16 seconds into the second period, Utah’s lead increased to 4-0 when Lawson Crouse scored his 12th of the season. Crouse picked off a pass right below the blue line, skated in, and unleashed his shot. Seattle’s goaltender did get a piece, but the puck still bounced in. The goal was unassisted.

11 minutes into the middle frame, Logan Cooley joined the scoring party and Utah took a 5-0 lead over Seattle. Cooley won the faceoff to start the play and Utah passed it around. Dylan Guenther, after getting space from his coverage, shot the puck and Cooley redirected it on the doorstep past Daccord. In addition to Guenther, Keller picked up a helper on the goal.

Nick Schmaltz’s power play with four minutes left in the second period helped Utah keep their foot on the gas and increased the home team’s lead to 6-0. After a face off win, Sergachev fed the puck to Guenther. Guenther’s initial shot was stopped by Schmaltz pounced on the rebound and scored.

Utah’s strong passing and movement continued and lead to the home team’s seventh goal of the game. Kevin Stenlund passed to Michael Kesselring who then passed to Michael Carcone. Carcone’s seventh of the year increased the lead with just under two minutes to play in the second period.

Seattle made a goaltending change to start the third period, with Victor Ostman making his NHL debut in relief. 23 seconds into the final frame, Jared McCann’s power play goal got Seattle on the board.

Utah continued to push throughout the third period; however, 7-1 would be the final score. With the win, Utah improved to 36-30-12 on the season.