Saros makes 39 saves, Predators defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout 

SALT LAKE CITY -- Juuse Saros made 39 saves, and the Nashville Predators recovered to defeat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 in a shootout at Delta Center on Thursday.
Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg and Nick Blankenburg also scored for the Predators (29-42-8), who have won two straight games. Forsberg had the only goal in the shootout.
“It's a lot more fun,” Forsberg said about winning the past two games. “We've got to keep building on what we're doing. We're doing a lot of good things and getting a little bit rewarded for it, and hopefully we can do the same thing on Saturday.”
Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan, and Nick Bjugstad scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for Utah (36-30-13), which had won two straight.
“I think we played a good game offensively and [I did] not like our game defensively,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think our commitment defensively was not what it's been for a long time. But [Vejmelka] was elite, he made key saves at key moments.”
Thursday marked the final home game for Utah in its inaugural season. It went 18-15-8 at Delta Center.
“The first season here in our NHL history, it's crazy to think about that. Just how quickly it happened and how great of a move it's been,” Clayton Keller said. “[I’m] just super thankful. So many people gave us a great position to be successful, and I couldn't be more excited for next year.”
Bjugstad opened the scoring at 4:49 of the second period, roofing a shot from along the goal line over the right shoulder of Saros to give Utah a 1-0 lead.
Doan made it 2-0 at 13:54, tapping in the rebound of a shot from Jack McBain.
Blankenburg scored a power-play goal at 17:21, beating Vejmelka with a wrist shot from the point to cut it to 2-1.
“It took us a little while to get our legs going. I thought we settled in the game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "I always usually like our chances in a shootout. So, it's good to get the win.”
Forsberg tied the game 2-2 on a power play 1:19 into the third period.
“The second and third periods were a little better,” Forsberg said. “Unbelievable effort at the end by the penalty killers and [Saros] to get us to a shootout.”
O’Reilly put the Predators ahead 3-2 at 3:17 when he collected a rebound and beat Vejmelka with a wrist shot from the right circle.
Guenther answered back at 5:42, scoring off a rebound in front from Logan Cooley's initial shot to tie it 3-3.
NOTES: Forsberg extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). ... Utah earned a point in 16 of its final 20 home games (12-4-4). ... Utah forward Alex Kerfoot has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games.