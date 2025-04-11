Saros makes 39 saves, Predators defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout 

Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan, and Nick Bjugstad scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for Utah (36-30-13), which had won two straight.

“I think we played a good game offensively and [I did] not like our game defensively,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think our commitment defensively was not what it's been for a long time. But [Vejmelka] was elite, he made key saves at key moments.”

Thursday marked the final home game for Utah in its inaugural season. It went 18-15-8 at Delta Center.

“The first season here in our NHL history, it's crazy to think about that. Just how quickly it happened and how great of a move it's been,” Clayton Keller said. “[I’m] just super thankful. So many people gave us a great position to be successful, and I couldn't be more excited for next year.”