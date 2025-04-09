Utah Hockey Club to Celebrate Appreciation Night April 10

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced plans to host its inaugural season Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, on April 10, complete with a high-energy, pre-game plaza party followed by exclusive giveaways, special Team Store promotions, and other exciting surprises.

“Our inaugural season has undoubtedly been such an incredible journey because of our fans’ passion and unwavering support for this team,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “We look forward to showing them our gratitude and continuing to celebrate what we are all building together for this community.”

As the team prepares to take on the Nashville Predators, Fan Appreciation Night will kick off with a pre-game party at 4 P.M. MT on the SeatGeek Plaza at Delta Center with interactive games, face painting, balloon artists, photo opportunities, and a live DJ. Inside the arena, ticket holders will be greeted with exclusive activations and giveaways, including:

Buy One, Get One 50% off offer on all Team Store merchandise, including inaugural season jerseys

Limited edition Utah Hockey Club inaugural season commemorative items available exclusively to fans in attendance

Free inaugural season jersey patches, while supplies last, which fans can have affixed to an item of their choice at no cost at stations along the concourse

A premium game-day experience through the IKEA seat upgrade, for two fans, whose upper bowl seats will be upgraded to lower-bowl

In-arena giveaways, including autographed memorabilia, signed sticks, pucks, and more.

Following the game, the recipients of the first-ever Utah Hockey Club Honors will be announced on the ice. The ceremony will honor a number of standout players receiving the following awards: MVP (voted by the team), Three Stars, Leading Scorer (determined by points), Community-Obsessed, and All-In (voted by the fans). More information can be found here.

Fans unable to attend the game in person can catch all the action on Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), the “Official TV home of Utah Hockey Club,” or stream live on UtahHC+, both of which will also feature full coverage of Utah Hockey Club’s Honors award ceremony.

The celebration will continue with a special Fan Appreciation auction from April 18-25, where fans can bid on exclusive memorabilia and experiences. Items up for auction include a full NHL memorabilia set with autographed items from all 32 teams, a Utah Hockey Club warm-up puck set from all 41 home games, Barrett Hayton’s “Hat Trick” signed hat, and other unique items. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the SEG Foundation, supporting Utah Hockey Club’s commitment to giving back to the community. Fans can text SEGFAN to 76278 to be notified when the auction goes live. Live radio coverage will be broadcast on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM/97.5 FM).