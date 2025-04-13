Cooley has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Stars

Hayton tied it 1-1 at 8:11 when he deflected Mikhail Sergachev’s point shot at the top of the crease on the power play.

“I’ve been playing with Hayton for a long time now. He’s one of the hardest working guys. He puts in a lot of work away from the rink. He’s a great player,” Utah forward Nick Schmaltz said. “Whatever you really need, he can score, he can defend, he can play the penalty kill, power play, kind of a utility guy, does it all so it’s awesome to see him get rewarded. He had a tough year last year, or whenever that was with injury, and he put the work in, and he has come out and been a huge player for us all year.”

Smith gave Dallas a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the second period with a short-handed goal that started with a Blackwell breakaway. It was Smith’s first goal of the season.

“Everybody enjoys scoring. You don’t want to see a bagel there on your scoresheet,” Smith said. “That was really exciting. For it to actually see the net, it was great. I think the bench was happier than I was, so that was a cool thing to see with everybody all giving me high-fives and tapping me on the head. It’s an exciting moment, and I love that the boys are there with me.”

Sean Durzi tied it 2-2 on the power play at 1:21 on a point shot that deflected off of Dallas forward Jamie Benn's stick and over Vejmelka's glove.

Cooley put Utah ahead 3-2 at 7:04 on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

“A team like that, they’re going to push and have stretches. We had a couple of shifts in the third where they were all over us. We competed and kept them in the inside and was able to manage those waves and have poise within that,” Hayton said. “That’s such a big thing in this League and learning how to win is how to have poise and composure in those situations. That’s a big thing against these teams.”

Josh Doan made it 4-2 at 18:06 when he found a loose puck in the high slot on a net-front scramble on the power play.

Robertson cut the lead to 4-3 at 18:53, tapping in a back-door cross-ice pass from Mathew Dumba.