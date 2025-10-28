Utah Wraps Road Trip in Edmonton Against the Oilers

The Mammoth look to close out the four-game road trip with two points

GamePreview 10.28.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (8-2-0) at Edmonton (4-4-2)

WHEN: Oct. 28, 2025 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Rogers Place

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tuesday’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth enter Tuesday’s game on a seven-game win streak and are 8-2-0 to start the season.
  • Utah’s most recent game was a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Mikhail Sergachev (PPG), Michael Carcone, and Dylan Guenther scored in the win. Vítek Vaněček stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced in the win.
  • Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley are tied for the team-lead in goals with seven each. Schmaltz leads the team with assists, nine, and points, 16.
  • Through seven games, starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka has a 6-1-0 record. He’s averaging 2.43 goals against and .905 save percentage.
  • Tuesday’s game is the final of a four-game road trip. The Mammoth return home for a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning before going east for a four-game road trip.

Edmonton

  • The Oilers enter Tuesday’s game on a two-game losing skid and are 4-4-2 to start the season.
  • Edmonton’s most recent game was a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Leon Draisaitl scored twice in the loss, including once on the power play. Jack Roslovic also scored for the Oilers. Calvin Pickard stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Draisaitl leads the Oilers with seven goals while Connor McDavid’s 11 assists and 12 points are team-highs. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl are one point behind McDavid.
  • The Oilers have a balanced goaltending tandem with Stuart Skinner playing six of the first 10 games and Calvin Pickard playing four of them. Skinner has a 2-3-1 record, a 2.31 goals against average, and a .903 save percentage. Pickard has a 2-1-1 record, a 3.50 goals against average, and a .846 save percentage.
  • Tuesday’s game starts a three-game homestand for the Oilers who will also host the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks as well.

By the Numbers

  • Through the first 10 games this season, Utah has 14 skaters who have scored at least one goal, and 19 skaters who have at least a point in the opening stretch.
  • Dylan Guenther is tied with Seth Jarvis (CAR) for the most game-winning goals in the NHL (4). He leads the Mammoth in this category (per Mammoth PR).
  • Nick Schmaltz is tied with Vegas’ Jack Eichel and Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin for most points in the NHL (16).
  • Utah’s eight wins in October mark the first time in franchise history that the team has eight wins in a calendar month (per Mammoth PR).
  • Edmonton’s Captain Connor McDavid leads all active Oilers in career points (7) while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leads all active Oilers in career goals (3) versus Utah. McDavid has registered a multi-point effort in all three career games he has played against Utah (per Oilers PR).
  • The Oilers have the fourth-best power play in the NHL and score on 31% of their opportunities. Edmonton has scored at least one power-play goal in its last four-straight games and has a total of six power play tallies in that span.

Against Edmonton This Season

  • This is the first of three matchups between the Western Conference teams. Utah will host the Oilers twice this season.

Season Series

  • Oct. 28: UTA at EDM
  • Mar. 24: UTA vs EDM
  • Apr. 7: UTA vs EDM

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 2: UTA vs TBL
  • Nov. 4: UTA at BUF
  • Nov. 5: UTA at TOR

