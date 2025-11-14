Utah Wraps Homestand Against New York Islanders

The Mammoth look to build off a strong 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday

GamePreview 11.14.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (10-7-0) vs New York (9-6-2)

WHEN: Nov. 14, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s optional morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth enter Friday’s game fresh off a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the club.
    • Utah scored five unanswered goals in the win which started with Nick DeSimone’s tally in the second period. In the third, JJ Peterka, Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller all scored to secure the full two points and a big win at home. Karel Vejmelka stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced in his eighth win of the year.
    • Utah is 4-0-0 this season when scoring five or more goals, and is 20-0-0 in franchise history when they’ve scored five or more in a game.
  • Utah’s penalty kill has killed off all 12 penalties over the last seven games, and is 14th best in the NHL (80%). The Mammoth is averaging the 11th-most goals per game (3.29) while holding opponents to the 15th-fewest goals per game (3.06).
  • Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth with 10 goals, 11 assists, and 21 points. Logan Cooley’s eight goals are second on the team while Captain Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for second with 10 assists. Keller has the second most points with 17.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 12 games this season and is Utah’s starting goaltender. He has an 8-4-0 record, a 2.84 goals against average, and a .882 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-3-0 record through five games played. He has a 2.85 goals against average and a .875 save percentage.
  • Following Friday’s game, the Mammoth are back on the road for a two-game road trip. Utah will face the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night before visiting the San Jose Sharks for a Tuesday night tilt.

New York

  • The Islanders enter Friday’s game on the second-half of a back-to-back. New York picked up a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first half.
    • Emil Heinemen and Matthew Schaefer scored to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead after the first period. In the second and first half of the third, Vegas came back with three unanswered goals. Mathew Barzal tied the game with 2:37 remaining in regulation, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s shorthanded goal in overtime secured the win. Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced.
  • New York is averaging the eight-most goals per game (3.35) and is the seventh-best faceoff team in the league (52.9%). In addition, the team has the 14th best penalty kill (80.4%).
  • Bo Horvat leads the Islanders with 12 goals and 22 points and is second with 10 assists. Jonathan Drouin’s 11 assists are a team high. 19 skaters have a point or more through the team’s first 17 games of the regular season, with eight players in double digits.
  • Since Sorokin played Thursday night, it’s likely that David Rittich will get the start against the Mammoth. He’s played five games, has a 3-2-0 record, a 3.41 goals against average, and a .886 save percentage.
  • Following Friday’s game, New York travels to Colorado, Dallas, and Detroit before returning home.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has recorded six comeback wins this season and the Mammoth’s most recent game was the first time the team has rallied from a two-goal deficit to win this season.
  • In the win, the Mammoth scored four goals in the third period which was the first time this has happened in franchise history.
  • The Mammoth have allowed the fewest shots in the NHL (23.7) while registering the fifth-most in the league (29.8). The Islanders are allowing the 20th fewest shots in the NHL (29.1) while registering the seventh-most in the league (29.6).
  • Horvat’s 12 goals are tied for the second-most in the NHL while Schmaltz’s 10 tallies are tied for 10th most in the league.

Against New York This Season

  • This is the first of two meetings between the Mammoth and the Islanders this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 14: UTA vs NYI
  • Jan. 1: UTA at NYI

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 17: UTA at ANA
  • Nov. 18: UTA at SJS
  • Nov. 20: UTA vs VGK

