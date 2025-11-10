The Week Ahead: Nov 10-16

The Mammoth return home for a two-game homestand

WeekAhead 11.10.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Mammoth are back home in Utah after a four-game road trip. This week is the third homestand of the year and the team has played 11 of its first 16 games on the road.

Utah will celebrate Military Appreciation Night during Wednesday's game.

Main Storylines – Utah

  • Utah enters the week looking to bounce back from a four-game road trip where the team went 1-3-0. The Mammoth started the road trip with a 2-1 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. However, Utah has lost three straight: a 5-3 loss to Toronto, a 6-2 loss to Montreal, and a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.
  • The Mammoth’s McBain line contributed five points (2G, 3A) over the last three games. Lawson Crouse and Michael Carcone each have one goal and one assist each while Jack McBain has an assist.
  • The team had nine points from the blueline during the trip. Mikhail Sergachev (1G, 2A), John Marino (2A), Nate Schmidt (1A), Dmitri Simashev (1A), Ian Cole (1A), and Nick DeSimone (1A) all were on the scoresheet.
  • Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth in all scoring categories with nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points. Captain Clayton Keller’s six goals are tied for third-most on the team while his nine assists and 15 points are second on the Mammoth.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 11 of the team’s 16 games. He has a 7-4-0 record with a 2.91 goals against average and a .881 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has played five games, has a 2-3-0 record, a 2.85 goals against average, and a .875 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth have two home games this week: Nov. 12 against the Buffalo Sabres and Nov. 14 against the New York Islanders.
    • Dating back to January 18, Utah has recorded 16 wins and 36 points at home. Their 16 wins rank tied for the 16th most in the league, while their 36 points rank tied for the 9th most in the league over that span (per Mammoth PR).

Injury Updates – Utah

  • F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR
  • D Sean Durzi – upper-body injury, out for approximately four weeks (per 10/13/25)
  • D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster
  • D Juuso Valimaki – undisclosed, injured non-roster
  • G Anson Thornton – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

As the Mammoth get ready for their two-game homestand, let’s take a look at the upcoming matchups!

UTAH VS BUFFALO

NOV 12 | 7:00 PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second of two matchups between the Mammoth and Sabres this season, and the second in nine days.

Season Series

  • Nov. 4: UTA at BUF: Game Recap
  • Nov. 12: UTA vs BUF

Main Storylines – Buffalo

  • Buffalo enters the week looking to snap a three-game losing skid that started with the Sabres’ first game against the Mammoth. The Sabres are 5-6-4 this season and 3-3-4 in their last 10 games. Wednesday’s game in Utah is Buffalo’s first game of the week.
  • The Sabres most recent game was a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite a third period push by Buffalo that brought Carolina’s lead to one, two empty net goals for the Hurricanes secured the win in the final minutes. Owen Power, Alex Tuch, and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres in the loss. Alex Lyon stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced and finished the night with a .879 save percentage.
  • Tuch and Thompson are tied for the team-lead with six goals each. Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Zach Benson share the team-lead for assists with eight. Tuch’s 14 points are a team-high.
  • Alex Lyon is Buffalo’s starting goaltender and he has played in 11 of 15 games to start the year. He has a 3-5-3 record, a 2.92 goals against average, and a .912 save percentage. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is the Sabres backup goaltender. He’s played three games, has a 1-1-1 record, a 2.91 goals against average, and a .877 save percentage.
  • Wednesday is the first of three on the road for the Sabres, and the front half of a back-to-back. Buffalo will play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings Saturday before returning home.

Injury Updates – Buffalo

  • F Jiri Kulich – blood clot, will “miss significant time”
  • F Jason Zucker – viral issue, no timeline
  • F Zach Benson – lower-body, undisclosed timeline
  • F Justin Danforth – lower-body, IR
  • F Josh Norris – upper-body, IR
  • D Rasmus Dahlin – personal matter

UTAH VS NEW YORK

NOV 14 | 7:00 PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and Islanders.

Season Series

  • Nov. 14: UTA vs NYI
  • Jan. 1: UTA at NYI

Main Storylines – New York

  • New York enters the week with four games including a back-to-back. As of Monday, the Islanders are 7-6-2 this season and have a 5-3-2 record through the last 10 games.
  • The Islanders most recent game was a 5-0 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Bo Horvat (2), Jonathan Drouin, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Anders Lee all scored in the win. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 33 shots he faced.
  • As of Monday, Horvat leads the Islanders with 11 goals and 18 points. Mathew Barzal leads with nine assists, and is second with 12 points.
  • Sorokin has played 10 of the team’s first 15 games. He has a 4-4-2 record, a 3.00 goals against average, and a .893 save percentage. David Rittich has a 3-2-0 record through his five games. He has a 3.41 goals against average and a .886 save percentage.
  • Friday is the fourth of seven-straight on the road; however, the first two games are local for the Islanders (New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils). Friday is the second half of a back-to-back for New York, who will play in Vegas on Thursday night.

Injury Updates – New York

  • F Maxim Shabanov – upper-body, out but will travel to Vegas
  • F Pierre Engvall – ankle, LTIR
  • D Ethan Bear – undisclosed, IR
  • G Semyon Varlamov – knee, IR

