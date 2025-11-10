The Week Ahead: Nov 10-16

The Mammoth are back home in Utah after a four-game road trip. This week is the third homestand of the year and the team has played 11 of its first 16 games on the road.

Utah will celebrate Military Appreciation Night during Wednesday’s game. Join us for the celebration, get your tickets today!

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah enters the week looking to bounce back from a four-game road trip where the team went 1-3-0. The Mammoth started the road trip with a 2-1 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. However, Utah has lost three straight: a 5-3 loss to Toronto, a 6-2 loss to Montreal, and a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

The Mammoth’s McBain line contributed five points (2G, 3A) over the last three games. Lawson Crouse and Michael Carcone each have one goal and one assist each while Jack McBain has an assist.

The team had nine points from the blueline during the trip. Mikhail Sergachev (1G, 2A), John Marino (2A), Nate Schmidt (1A), Dmitri Simashev (1A), Ian Cole (1A), and Nick DeSimone (1A) all were on the scoresheet.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth in all scoring categories with nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points. Captain Clayton Keller’s six goals are tied for third-most on the team while his nine assists and 15 points are second on the Mammoth.

Karel Vejmelka has played 11 of the team’s 16 games. He has a 7-4-0 record with a 2.91 goals against average and a .881 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has played five games, has a 2-3-0 record, a 2.85 goals against average, and a .875 save percentage.

The Mammoth have two home games this week: Nov. 12 against the Buffalo Sabres and Nov. 14 against the New York Islanders. Dating back to January 18, Utah has recorded 16 wins and 36 points at home. Their 16 wins rank tied for the 16th most in the league, while their 36 points rank tied for the 9th most in the league over that span (per Mammoth PR).



Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR

D Sean Durzi – upper-body injury, out for approximately four weeks (per 10/13/25)

D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster

D Juuso Valimaki – undisclosed, injured non-roster

G Anson Thornton – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

As the Mammoth get ready for their two-game homestand, let’s take a look at the upcoming matchups!