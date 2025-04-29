Utah Signs Goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Stauber
By Press Release

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of goaltender Jaxson Stauber to a two-year, two-way contract ($775,000 NHL).

Stauber, 26, registered a 2-1-1 record, 3.26 goals-against average (GAA) and .892 save percentage (SV%) in six NHL games with Utah this season. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound netminder also posted the first shutout in franchise history, with a 29-save performance in his team debut at Vegas on Nov. 30. Stauber has earned a 7-2-1 record, 3.01 GAA, .903 SV% and one shutout in 12 career NHL games with Utah and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Stauber earned a point in each of his first three starts for Utah this season (2-0-1), with another win at Philadelphia on Dec. 8 and a shootout loss against Anaheim on Dec. 22. Before allowing a goal against the Flyers, he extended his season-opening shutout sequence to 87:20, marking the longest season-opening shutout streak by any netminder with a franchise in its inaugural season since 1993-94 (John Vanbiesbrouck, Florida: 106:33).

Stauber also registered a 12-7-2 record, 3.14 GAA and .897 SV% in 21 appearances for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. He has posted a 36-23-5 record, 3.05 GAA, .899 SV% and two shutouts in 69 career AHL games with Tucson and the Rockford IceHogs.

Stauber previously played three collegiate seasons with Minnesota State and Providence from 2019-22, earning a 33-21-7 record, 2.13 GAA, .919 SV% and eight shutouts in 61 NCAA games. The Wayzata, Minnesota, native also posted a 38-20-9 record over three USHL seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede from 2017-20. Stauber was named the 2019 Clark Cup MVP after posting an 11-1 record, 1.46 GAA, .941 SV% and one shutout in 12 playoff appearances to lead Sioux Falls to its third USHL championship.

