Utah’s New Brand is Ode to State’s History

Over the last few decades, mammoth skeletons and remains have been found throughout Utah

NewBrand_WebThumbnails_2568x1444_MammothInUtah
By Catherine Bogart

Utah Mammoth is more than just a brand, it’s an homage to Utah’s past, dating all the way back to the Ice Age. Herds of mammoth lived in what’s now known as Utah. Living along the shores of Lake Bonneville, the mammoth stood over 14 feet tall, weighed up to 22,000 pounds, and was defined by curved tusks. As a symbol of strength and earth-shaking presence, the mammoth embodied the passion of Utah’s supporters and mirrored the statement made by the organization in the inaugural season.

Like modern day Utahns do now, the mammoth thrived living in the mountains. It’s only fitting the NHL team brings new life to a species that thrived in modern day Utah.

Over the last 40 years, mammoth fossils have been uncovered all over the state. In 1988, the Huntington Mammoth was discovered, and the nearly intact skeleton provided scientists an opportunity to study mammoth breeds like never before. This discovery made Utah officially a mammoth state. From then, there have been plenty of discoveries, about 30 sites total, all across the state, from Moab to Zion. It’s evident that Utah was the home of the mammoth.

Although the mammoth is extinct as a species, Utah picking the Mammoth as its identity will bring new life to the beast in a growing hockey state and complement the impact Utah has had throughout the NHL.

