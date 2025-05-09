Utah’s Brand Launch is Another Strong Chapter for the Organization

Just over a year ago, Ryan and Ashley Smith brought an NHL franchise to Utah, adding a second Big 4 sport to Smith Entertainment Group. There have been plenty of significant milestones over this stretch; however, there was a new chapter to celebrate on May 7 - the organization’s official brand identity, Utah Mammoth.

It’s fitting to celebrate such a momentous occasion right after the team’s one-year anniversary. A lot of work has been packed into the last 56 weeks. Moving the team to Utah, starting construction on a brand-new practice facility, and developing a brand identity, is only part of the balancing act. On top of that, the team sold out each of its 41 games at Delta Center during the inaugural season. Utah embraced the team, and Delta Center quickly became one of the loudest arenas in the NHL. The team played well and took a step towards bringing a Stanley Cup to Utah.

It was a strong first year for SEG and its NHL team despite many moving parts. But as NHL Commission Gary Bettman said in a press conference Wednesday, “this organization’s ability to multitask is off the charts.”

Developing the team’s brand has been an exciting project for the organization and the community alike. ‘Community obsessed’ is a key principle of SEG and Utah has turned to its supporters and community time and time again throughout the last 13 months. In fact, the organization held four rounds of fan voting for the brand identity. The community made its voice heard and selected Utah Mammoth as its future. This passion and buy-in from Utah’s supporters is something both Ryan and Ashley Smith knew and expected.

“Utah shows up,” Ryan Smith proclaimed. “Utah has shown up at every single part of this process. We couldn’t be more excited. We’re humbled, from Ashley and I, this is our mission to continue to help build. These marks are representation and will be iconic out in the world for those who have never experienced us.”

“From the second we announced the franchise to the players landing at the airport, and bombarding the airport, and filling this arena when we welcomed the team, then game after game, win or loss, the energy was so exhilarating and a lot of fun to be a part of,” Ashley Smith explained. “It’s the icing on the cake that those same fans chose the mammoth. We are excited. Utah should be proud. We get to build a culture around this strong identity, I’m just excited.”