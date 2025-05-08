Utah Shares Brand Launch with Loyal Supporters

Minutes after Utah Mammoth was announced as the brand identity for Utah’s NHL team, a handful of the team’s most loyal fans received a direct message: “We want to invite you to get closer to the action.”

Hours later, 10 different supporters were watching Ryan and Ashley Smith, co-founders of Smith Entertainment Group, and Gary Bettman, Commissioner of the NHL, discuss the new brand. In addition to the press conference access, those invited had an opportunity to be some of the first to shop the newest Mammoth merchandise. It was a once in a lifetime experience for those who have supported the organization since day one. For Kelley Godbold, the invitation to join was an impactful gesture.

“I was blown away,” Godbold explained. “It was just really incredible. The team has given so much to our family this year.

“Hockey’s been here, hockey has a huge community, and what they’re doing to continue building that, and building infrastructure to allow that, it is just really fantastic,” Godbold also shared. “Being able to be here and witness that in person, (it’s) amazing.”

When Ashley Brewer got the message, she had to clear her calendar quickly.

“I begged my boss to let me take a long lunch and come,” Brewer said. “I have to work two hours late, but it is worth it. I’m so excited (to be here).”

As other supporters have, Brewer found community through following the team.

“There were meet ups at the games, which has turned into hanging out, going ice skating, doing other stuff outside of the games,” Brewer explained. “It’s been this big community that we’ve built and we’re really lucky.”

Utah’s team helped Godbold and her family stay connected despite her son living out of state.

“I’ve been a hockey mom forever and it never even occurred to me to play,” Godbold shared. “This team has really united our family at a time I thought we might kind of be stretched and pulled apart.”

With another member of the Utah Mammoth community, Brandon Merrill, Godbold has a new offseason hobby that will keep her family engaged with hockey this summer.

“I’m definitely the oldest one out there but I’m taking a learn to play program at the Provo Rec Center,” Godbold beamed. “It’s been fantastic and fun. The instructors are great. They start from the ground up and it’s been super fun.”

There’s hundreds of stories about the impact Utah’s team has had on the community. This admiration goes both ways. SEG is intentional with involving the community as much as possible, from a fan vote for the brand identity, to inviting supporters to celebrate the announcement. At the end of the day, this partnership has allowed Brewer and others to feel a part of the organization.

“I think it’s so exciting to feel like all of us can be a part of the community from the ground up,” Brewer smiled. “To wake up this morning and see the socials change and the post, and the players talking about it, what a day. I’m so excited.”