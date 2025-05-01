Hayton to Represent Canada at Worlds

Utah Hockey Club announced today that forward Barrett Hayton has been selected by Hockey Canada to represent Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, from May 9-25.

Hayton, 24, appeared in all 82 games for Utah this season, recording 20-26-46 and 45 penalty minutes (PIM). Hayton set new career highs in nearly every major category, including goals, assists, points, power-play goals (7), power-play points (15), game-winning goals (7), multi-point games (12), and faceoff win percentage (54.1%). He also scored his first career NHL hat trick, and the first in Utah Hockey Club history, at Los Angeles on Feb. 22. Hayton was named the league’s Third Star of the Week on Jan. 27 after registering 4-2-6 in four games and scoring back-to-back game-winning goals for the first time in his career.

Hayton has appeared in 291 career NHL games with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes, collecting 55-75-130 and 130 PIM. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (5th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Peterborough, Ont., native is set to represent Team Canada at his first IIHF World Championship. Hayton previously skated for Canada at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and two IIHF World Junior Championships (2019-20), winning gold in both 2017 and 2020. He captained Team Canada at the 2020 World Juniors, finishing second among all tournament skaters with 6-6-12 in seven games. Hayton also played for Canada White at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.