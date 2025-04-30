Doan to Represent the United States at Worlds

Utah Hockey Club today announced that forward Josh Doan has been selected by USA Hockey to represent Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, from May 9-25. He joins forwards Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley and defenseman Michael Kesselring as the fourth Utah skater on the United States’ roster for the tournament.

Doan, 23, set new career highs in games played (51), goals (7), assists (12), and points (19) with Utah this season. He also posted the first four power-play points of his NHL career, finishing tied for fifth on the team in power-play goals (3). Utah earned an 11-3-3 record when Doan found the scoresheet in 2024-25, with a 2-0-0 record in his multi-point outings.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward also registered 11-15-26 in 28 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, and he has earned 40-38-78 and 54 PIM in 104 career AHL games, all with Tucson. After being named to the 2024 AHL All-Rookie Team last season, Doan was also selected for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, but he was replaced for the event after being recalled to Utah.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Doan will be representing the United States at a major tournament for the first time. His father, Shane, skated for Team Canada at six IIHF World Championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007-09), winning two gold medals and captaining Canada in each of those final three tournaments.

Doan was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, and he has tallied 12-16-28 and eight PIM in 62 career NHL games with Utah and Arizona.