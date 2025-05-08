Social Media Loves Utah's New Identity

There was a buzz throughout the Beehive State Wednesday morning as the new brand identity for Utah’s NHL team was revealed: Utah Mammoth. At 8 a.m. MT the organization went all out announcing the brand on social media and the team’s website. From there, people started talking all across the sports world.

The brand’s announcement video had over a million views in the first hour alone and fans were impressed with the new uniform’s clean and powerful look. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions from Wednesday’s announcement!