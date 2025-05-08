Social Media Loves Utah's New Identity

Take a look at some of the social media reactions to Utah’s new brand identity

SocialMediaArticle

There was a buzz throughout the Beehive State Wednesday morning as the new brand identity for Utah’s NHL team was revealed: Utah Mammoth. At 8 a.m. MT the organization went all out announcing the brand on social media and the team’s website. From there, people started talking all across the sports world.

The brand’s announcement video had over a million views in the first hour alone and fans were impressed with the new uniform’s clean and powerful look. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions from Wednesday’s announcement!

News Feed

Utah Mammoth Launch Day Coverage

Utah’s New Brand is Ode to State’s History

Utah’s NHL Franchise Officially Named the Utah Mammoth

A ‘Game Changer’ Pick

Utah Hockey Club to Select Fourth Overall in 2025 NHL Draft 

Need to Know: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Hayton to Represent Canada at Worlds

Doan to Represent the United States at Worlds

Utah Signs Goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Vejmelka Prepares for Fourth-Straight Worlds

Utah’s USA Players Have History Representing on International Stage

Vejmelka to Represent Czechia at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Men’s Worlds Provides Valuable Experience

Utah Players to Represent USA at World Championships

Utah is Ready to Take the Next Steps

Exit Interview Day

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators