Utah Acquires Roy in Exchange for Szuber

The Utah Mammoth announced today that they have acquired forward Joshua Roy from the Montréal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Maksymilian Szuber.

About Joshua Roy:

Roy, 22, skated in three NHL games for the Canadiens in 2025-26.

The 6-foot, 192-pound forward has posted 6-5-11 and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 regular-season games with Montréal over the past three seasons.

He played most of last season with the Laval Rockets, tallying 23-22-45 and 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 American Hockey League (AHL) games and finishing fourth on the team in scoring.

Roy has totaled 56-56-112 and 54 PIM in 145 regular-season AHL games and added 6-6-12 and 36 PIM over 19 Calder Cup Playoff appearances. He also represented the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

Roy previously spent parts of four QMJHL seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs (2019-21) and Sherbrooke Phoenix (2021-23), totaling 135-162-297 and a +93 rating in 216 games. He added 21-30-51 and a +14 rating in 28 QMJHL postseason contests.

He was selected to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team and named the league’s Personality of the Year in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The St-Georges-de-Beauce, Que. native won two consecutive gold medals with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships, skating alongside Mammoth goaltender Sebastian Cossa (2022) and forward Dylan Guenther (2023).

Roy registered 5-6-11 and a +14 rating in seven games in 2023, ranking tied for second on the team in scoring.

He was originally selected by Montréal in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

About Maksymilian Szuber:

Szuber, 23, recorded 11-16-27 and 67 PIM in 65 AHL games with Tucson last season.