Utah Signs Vadim Moroz to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Vadim Moroz to a two-year, entry-level contract. 

About Vadim Moroz:

  • Moroz, 22, recorded 14-15-29 and 31 penalty minutes (PIM) in 54 regular-season games with Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2025-26, earning selection to the 2026 KHL All-Star Game. He added 1-1-2 in eight Gagarin Cup Playoff appearances.
  • The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward set KHL highs in goals (26), assists (18), points (44), and plus/minus (+18) in 2024-25. 
  • Moroz finished first in goals, second in game-winning goals (5), and tied for fourth in hits (64) among all Dinamo skaters. The Minsk native scored his first career KHL hat trick (3g) as a 20-year-old at Barys on Sept. 13, 2024, as he became the youngest-ever Belarusian player to score a KHL hat trick and the first Belarusian player to score three even-strength goals in a single KHL contest since 2010. Moroz was also named KHL Forward of the Week on March 10, 2025, in the midst of a career-long, five-game goal streak from March 3-13 (5-2-7).
  • Moroz played 222 career KHL games with Dinamo Minsk over the past four seasons, tallying 56-53-109 and 86 PIM. He was one of only two Dinamo skaters to score double-digit goals in each of the past three campaigns (2023-26). 
  • Moroz has also been teammates with fellow Mammoth prospect Yegor Borikov within Minsk’s system since 2022-23.
  • Moroz previously registered 3-8-11 and 12 PIM in 14 junior league games with Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk of the MHL. He also posted 3-3-6 in 13 postseason appearances for Metallurg Zhlobin in 2023, helping the team win the Belarusian Extraleague championship.
  • Moroz was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (88th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

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