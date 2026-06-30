Utah Signs Sebastian Cossa to Two-Year Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2 million. The 23-year old goaltender was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night in exchange for a first round draft choice (23rd overall).

About Sebastian Cossa:

Cossa earned a 26-8-4 record, 2.33 goals-against average (GAA), .915 save percentage (SV%), and five shutouts in 39 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2025-26. He represented the Griffins at the AHL All-Star Game in 2025 and 2026.

The 6-foot-6, 221-pound goaltender has posted a 70-33-19 record, 2.46 GAA, .911 SV%, and eight shutouts in 123 regular-season AHL games over four seasons with Grand Rapids.

Cossa made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 9, 2024, stopping 12 of 14 shots faced at Buffalo to earn his first career win.

Before turning professional, Cossa earned a 71-16-7 record, 2.12 GAA, .921 SV% and 14 shutouts over 98 WHL games with the Edmonton Oil Kings from 2019-22. Cossa played each of those three seasons alongside Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther.

Cossa paced the WHL in GAA (1.57) and SV% (.941) in 2020-21 and led the Oil Kings to a WHL championship in 2021-22, registering a 16-3 record, 1.93 GAA, .919 SV%, and five shutouts in 19 postseason appearances.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Cossa also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and played for Team Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.