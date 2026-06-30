Utah Signs Sebastian Cossa to Two-Year Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2 million. The 23-year old goaltender was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night in exchange for a first round draft choice (23rd overall).
About Sebastian Cossa:
- Cossa earned a 26-8-4 record, 2.33 goals-against average (GAA), .915 save percentage (SV%), and five shutouts in 39 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2025-26. He represented the Griffins at the AHL All-Star Game in 2025 and 2026.
- The 6-foot-6, 221-pound goaltender has posted a 70-33-19 record, 2.46 GAA, .911 SV%, and eight shutouts in 123 regular-season AHL games over four seasons with Grand Rapids.
- Cossa made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 9, 2024, stopping 12 of 14 shots faced at Buffalo to earn his first career win.
- Before turning professional, Cossa earned a 71-16-7 record, 2.12 GAA, .921 SV% and 14 shutouts over 98 WHL games with the Edmonton Oil Kings from 2019-22. Cossa played each of those three seasons alongside Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther.
- Cossa paced the WHL in GAA (1.57) and SV% (.941) in 2020-21 and led the Oil Kings to a WHL championship in 2021-22, registering a 16-3 record, 1.93 GAA, .919 SV%, and five shutouts in 19 postseason appearances.
- A native of Hamilton, Ont., Cossa also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and played for Team Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
- He was originally selected by Detroit in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.