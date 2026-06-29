Utah Signs Kailer Yamamoto to Two-Year Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75 million.

“Kailer is a versatile forward that wins battles and can produce offense for us,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Kailer is important to our team and we are thrilled that he will return to the Mammoth.”

About Kailer Yamamoto:

Yamamoto, 27, skated in 59 games with Utah last season, registering 13-10-23 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). He also added 1-4-5 in six postseason games.

He posted the second-best shooting percentage on the Mammoth (21.7%) among players that played in at least 35 games last season.

The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward has recorded 73-87-160 and 140 PIM in 374 career NHL games with Utah, Edmonton Oilers, and Seattle Kraken.

Yamamoto has also played 104 career AHL contests with Tucson and the Bakersfield Condors, earning 38-52-90 and 73 PIM. He was selected to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic while with Bakersfield.

A native of Spokane, Washington, Yamamoto played four Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Spokane Chiefs before turning professional. He tallied 105-186-291 in 230 WHL appearances, finishing sixth in the league in scoring in 2016-17 (42-57-99).

Yamamoto represented the United States at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2016 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning silver, bronze, and bronze, respectively. He also posted 4-3-7 in four games at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, tying for the tournament lead in goals and points.