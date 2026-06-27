Utah Selects Five Players on Second Day of 2026 NHL Draft

The Utah Mammoth selected five players on the second day of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday.

About Adam Valentini:

With their lone selection in the third round (96th overall), the Mammoth selected forward Adam Valentini from the University of Michigan (NCAA).

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward recorded 11-16-27 and 46 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 contests during his freshman season, helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten championship.

He spent the 2024-25 season with the USHL’s Chicago Steel, tied for the team lead in scoring with 17-22-39 and 24 PIM in 58 games.

Valentini was an alternate captain for Canada at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, recording 3-2-5 and a +3 rating in five games.

He also tallied 2-3-5 in five games while serving as an alternate captain at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping Canada to a bronze medal.

The Toronto, Ont. native won gold with Canada White at the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, leading the tournament with 4-5-9 and four PIM in five games.

About Carl Axelsson:

In the fourth round, Utah chose goaltender Carl Axelsson from Muskegon (USHL) with the 115th overall pick.

Axelsson recorded a 28-14-1 record, 2.48 goals-against average (GAA), .916 save percentage (SV%), and two shutouts in 44 USHL games in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-4, 183-pound goaltender spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Austin Bruins, earning a 14-4-1 record, 1.74 GAA, .937 SV% and six shutouts in 19 NAHL games.

Axelsson also made four appearances for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede in 2024-25, earning a 1-1-0 record, 4.95 GAA, and .837 SV%.

The Danderyd, Sweden native represented his home country at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge, with a 1-0-0 record in five tournament appearances.

The 19-year-old is committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2026-27.

About Theodor Knights:

With the first of two fifth-round picks (130th overall), Utah selected defenseman Theodor Knights from MoDo’s junior team in Sweden.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound defenseman played 24 junior league games with MoDo in 2025-26, posting two assists and 78 PIM. He also skated in three games for MoDo’s under-18 squad.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Knights won a silver medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after tallying 0-1-1 and a +2 rating in five games.

He also won bronze at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, registering 0-1-1 and six PIM in five games.

About Florent Houle:

The Mammoth used the 147th pick in the fifth round to select forward Florent Houle from the QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The 6-foot, 192-pound forward recorded 19-22-41 and 93 PIM in 52 games with Sherbrooke, finishing second on the team in goals and fourth in points.

Houle added 5-1-6 and 24 PIM in seven postseason contests in 2026, netting two more playoff goals than any other Phoenix skater.

The Québec, Que. native has totaled 30-45-75 and 167 PIM in 113 QMJHL games over two seasons with Sherbrooke and added 5-3-8 and 47 PIM in 15 career playoff contests.

About Artem Prima:

With its final selection today (211th overall), Utah drafted forward Artem Prima from the Omaha Lancers (USHL).

Prima recorded 6-8-14 and eight PIM in 17 games with Omaha in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound forward also played 28 NAHL games with the Minot Minotauros, tallying 8-18-26 and six PIM, ranking seventh in scoring among team skaters.