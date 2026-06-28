Utah Strengthens Its Present and Future During 2026 Draft

After thousands of miles traveled, countless hours debating, and more games attended than anyone can count, the Utah Mammoth entered the 2026 NHL Draft eager and prepared. As General Manager Bill Armstrong always says, the goal is to get the best available player and keep stacking talent.
During the 2025-26 season, Utah qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history, during the team’s second-ever season. As a result, the Mammoth’s First Round pick was outside the top-10, a change from recent years. However, Utah made significant moves to add to the current roster’s depth and grow its established prospect pool.
Utah’s moves started on Friday before the Draft. The Mammoth traded forward JJ Peterka to the Boston Bruins for the 2026 23rd overall pick and a conditional first round pick in 2028. Utah flipped this 2026 first round selection for goaltender Sebastian Cossa. These transactions will benefit the Mammoth in multiple ways.
“JJ (Peterka) was a great player for us. To get two first round (picks) for him, it’s a great value,” Armstrong explained. “One first rounder allowed us to go get one of the goaltenders we’ve been hunting for the last few years (Sebastian Cossa) and then I think, with the other pick, it allows us to have some ability to make some bigger deals down the stretch with another first rounder in the bank.”
Cossa brings size, consistency, and a lot of wins to the Mammoth. Over the last four seasons, Cossa has played in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Through 123 regular season games played, he has a 2.46 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage, and eight shutouts. Before making the pros, Cossa and Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther were teammates on the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL). His experience and time in the AHL strengthens Utah’s goaltending depth, and Cossa could back up Utah’s Karel Vejmelka next season.
“If you look at his work in the American League over the last few years, he’s at the point where he’s accumulated enough games in the (AHL) and his age is absolutely perfect,” Armstrong said. “And now he’s going to have that opportunity to take that next step … he’s a goaltender that we moved towards and he has a chance to really step in here and be a huge piece for our club next year.”
This trade also created space so prospects like Caleb Desnoyers, Cole Beaudoin, Tij Iginla, and Gabe Smith, can fight for a spot during training camp in September.
“Those guys are going to come into camp excited, and they know there’s a spot there and there’s opportunity for them,” Armstrong said. “They’re going to come in fired up and ready to go. I think for them, having a little bit of that opportunity is a great thing. You never know, one of those kids could have a huge impact.”