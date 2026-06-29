Utah Signs Nick DeSimone to Two-Year Contract

DeSimone added eight points through 40 games played last season

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Nick DeSimone to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

“Nick has added important depth on our blue line and plays a simple, consistent game,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He skates well, moves the puck effectively, and is the consummate professional.”

About Nick DeSimone:

  • DeSimone, 31, recorded  2-6-8 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games last season. 
  • The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman has tallied 5-16-21 and 16 PIM in 98 career NHL games with Utah, New Jersey Devils, and the Calgary Flames since making his league debut with Calgary in 2022-23.
  • DeSimone has played 353 career AHL contests with the Utica Comets, Calgary Wranglers, Stockton Heat, Rochester Americans, and San Jose Barracuda since 2016-17, earning 38-141-179 and 133 PIM. He served as an alternate captain for two seasons with both San Jose (2019-21) and Calgary (2022-24). DeSimone has also made 43 Calder Cup Playoff appearances with Calgary, Stockton, and San Jose, registering 6-14-20 and 14 PIM.
  • A native of East Amherst, New York, DeSimone previously played three seasons at Union College from 2014-17, posting 15-33-48 in 109 NCAA games.

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