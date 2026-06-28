Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

The Utah Mammoth announced today the roster for their 2026 Development Camp, which will take place with on-ice sessions from June 29 to July 2. Development camp is designed to provide Mammoth prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during on- and off-ice workout sessions.
Five of Utah’s six 2026 draft picks, including 17th overall selection Ethan Belchetz, will participate in the camp, along with previous first-round selections Caleb Desnoyers (2025), Tij Iginla (2024) and Cole Beaudoin (2024). The full roster includes 35 players, consisting of 16 forwards, 14 defensemen and five goaltenders.
2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER:
Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Ethan Belchetz, Yegor Borikov, Caleb Desnoyers, Štĕpán Hoch, Florent Houle, Vojtěch Hradec, Tij Iginla, Quinn Kennedy (invite), Tanner Ludtke, Jacob Newcombe (invite), Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith, Adam Valentini
Defensemen: Reko Alanko, Gregor Biber, CJ Foley (invite), Terrell Goldsmith, Brandon Holt (free agent), Ludvig Johnson, Theodor Knights, Ludvig Lafton, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Max Pšenička, Will Skahan, Cal Thomas, Veeti Väisänen
Goaltenders: Carl Axelsson, Michael Hrabal, Carsen Musser, Melker Thelin, Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko
NUMERICAL ROSTER:
2 – Theodor Knights
4 – Brandon Holt
5 – CJ Foley
12 – Tij Iginla
14 – Štěpán Hoch
16 – Ethan Belchetz
18 – Caleb Desnoyers
23 – Ludvig Johnson
24 – Cole Beaudoin
29 – Carl Axelsson
30 – Michael Hrabal
32 – Carsen Musser
34 – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko
36 – Florent Houle
37 – Owen Allard
42 – Cal Thomas
45 – Noel Nordh
46 – Jacob Newcombe
47 – Max Pšenička
51 – Veeti Väisänen
54 – Terrell Goldsmith
59 – Matthew Morden
60 – Melker Thelin
61 – Will Skahan
64 – Reko Alanko
65 – Yegor Borikov
68 – Ludvig Lafton
72 – Vojtěch Hradec
73 – Samu Bau
75 – Tomas Lavoie
80 – Tanner Ludtke
85 – Quinn Kennedy
93 – Gabe Smith
94 – Gregor Biber
95 – Adam Valentini