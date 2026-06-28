Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

The Utah Mammoth announced today the roster for their 2026 Development Camp, which will take place with on-ice sessions from June 29 to July 2. Development camp is designed to provide Mammoth prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during on- and off-ice workout sessions.

Five of Utah’s six 2026 draft picks, including 17th overall selection Ethan Belchetz, will participate in the camp, along with previous first-round selections Caleb Desnoyers (2025), Tij Iginla (2024) and Cole Beaudoin (2024). The full roster includes 35 players, consisting of 16 forwards, 14 defensemen and five goaltenders.

2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER:

Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Ethan Belchetz, Yegor Borikov, Caleb Desnoyers, Štĕpán Hoch, Florent Houle, Vojtěch Hradec, Tij Iginla, Quinn Kennedy (invite), Tanner Ludtke, Jacob Newcombe (invite), Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith, Adam Valentini

Defensemen: Reko Alanko, Gregor Biber, CJ Foley (invite), Terrell Goldsmith, Brandon Holt (free agent), Ludvig Johnson, Theodor Knights, Ludvig Lafton, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Max Pšenička, Will Skahan, Cal Thomas, Veeti Väisänen

Goaltenders: Carl Axelsson, Michael Hrabal, Carsen Musser, Melker Thelin, Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

NUMERICAL ROSTER:

2 – Theodor Knights

4 – Brandon Holt

5 – CJ Foley

12 – Tij Iginla

14 – Štěpán Hoch

16 – Ethan Belchetz

18 – Caleb Desnoyers

23 – Ludvig Johnson

24 – Cole Beaudoin

29 – Carl Axelsson

30 – Michael Hrabal

32 – Carsen Musser

34 – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

36 – Florent Houle

37 – Owen Allard

42 – Cal Thomas

45 – Noel Nordh

46 – Jacob Newcombe

47 – Max Pšenička

51 – Veeti Väisänen

54 – Terrell Goldsmith

59 – Matthew Morden

60 – Melker Thelin

61 – Will Skahan

64 – Reko Alanko

65 – Yegor Borikov

68 – Ludvig Lafton

72 – Vojtěch Hradec

73 – Samu Bau

75 – Tomas Lavoie

80 – Tanner Ludtke

85 – Quinn Kennedy

93 – Gabe Smith

94 – Gregor Biber

95 – Adam Valentini