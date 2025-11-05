Utah Prevails in Overtime, Gets 2-1 Win in Buffalo

Captain Clayton Keller’s second game winning goal of the year secured the full two points

GameStoryFINAL
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

BUFFALO – In a goaltender battle, Clayton Keller’s overtime goal secured a 2-1 win for the Utah Mammoth over the Buffalo Sabres. Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Mammoth in the win. It was a close battle until the end, but the Mammoth walk away with two points and plenty of positives.

“Hell of a game from everybody,” head coach André Tourigny shared. “Our four lines, our six (defensemen), our goalie were really good. I think there’s a lot of stuff we were talking about lately, our gap, our reloading, our poise with the puck, our battles down low, our possession in the o-zone, making good plays, going at the net. Really proud of the way the boys played.”

Both goaltenders showed up strong throughout the game, especially Utah’s Karel Vejmelka who delivered time and time again. His timely saves were a big reason why the game was 0-0 going into the third period. In the final frame, when the Mammoth only allowed three shots, Vejmelka remained sharp. Utah’s netminder stopped 17 of Buffalo’s 18 shots in the win.

“It’s all about staying sharp mentally and just being ready for another shot,” Vejmelka reflected postgame. It’s as simple as that but I didn’t have that (many) shots, but it was a good game, but we need to be a little better defensively.”

On the other side, Buffalo’s goaltender Alex Lyon was strong in net to keep Utah from scoring on the majority of their opportunities. The Mammoth outshot the Sabres 34-18 through 60:47 of playing time. The Mammoth had a 15-5 shot advantage in the second period and a 12-3 advantage in the third. Utah stuck with it and kept pushing despite Lyon’s saves.

“We just kept going, no matter what,” Keller said of sticking with it. “Their goalie played awesome tonight, and I think that’s the biggest thing is when you’re getting chances, you got to stay positive, no matter how pissed off you are. It’s very hard to do but I think that’s the maturity in our team. Everyone has, as individuals, has gotten so much better at it.”

Four minutes into the third period, Nick Schmaltz broke the 0-0 tie and scored his eighth of the season. The goal was the result of Clayton Keller and Schmaltz’s strong chemistry, as the Captain knew exactly where his linemate was and that Schmaltz would convert. John Marino picked up an assist on the goal for his fifth helper of the season.

After Buffalo tied the game four minutes later, neither team was able to score in final 12 minutes, and the game went to overtime. Just 47 seconds into the extra frame, Keller scored his fifth of the season to secure the win and two points for the Mammoth. The Captain finished the night with two points (1G, 1A). Mikhail Sergachev and Vejmelka both assisted on the overtime tally.

This victory got the Mammoth back in the win column after the team lost its last two games. The team discussed this before the game and Utah learned a lot from this close battle.

“We learned a lot tonight,” Vejmelka shared. “It was a big battle for us; it wasn’t an easy game at all. We just need to keep building on it and (keep) good habits and just keep it up.

“After two losses, we just needed to bounce back and just get another win, especially on the road,” Vejmelka also shared. “We started pretty well and it’s our first game (of four) road games so it’s a good start.”

“That’s something that we talked about is, not letting these weird things creep into our game, just little mistakes,” Keller explained. “We had a good video (session) and broke it down, and great response by the guys. Everyone played hard, all four lines chipped in, made a difference tonight.”

The Mammoth start their four-game road trip back in the win column and will face the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night in the second half of a back-to-back.

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Schmaltz is on a five-game road points streak (4G, 4A) and has points in 11 of the team’s first 13 games. He has 18 total points (8G, 10A) to start the year (per Mammoth PR).
  • Clayton Keller (2) is now one of three Utah skaters with multiple overtime goals, alongside Dylan Guenther (5) and Mikhail Sergachev (2) (per Mammoth PR).
  • The Mammoth’s penalty kill kept the Sabres from scoring on both of their power play opportunities in the first period and held Buffalo to only one shot.
  • Utah’s power play had some strong looks on their two opportunities in the second period; however, Buffalo’s goaltender kept the Mammoth from scoring on any of their six shots on the power play. Keller, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton Nate Schmidt, Logan Cooley, and Mikhail Sergachev each registered a shot on the man-advantage.
    • “They did a really good job,” Tourigny said. “They had great chances, we had great looks, we had great opportunity, I think that was really good.”
  • JJ Peterka, in his first game against his former team, played 15:40 and had three shots on goal. In the locker room post-game, the team awarded him the Game Hat.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 5: UTA at TOR
  • Nov. 8: UTA at MTL
  • Nov. 9: UTA at OTT

