Utah Opens Homestand Against Vegas

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (10-7-3) vs Vegas (9-4-6)

WHEN: Nov. 20, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Utah had a full morning skate and there were changes to lines and power play units
  • Dmitri Simashev is in and Olli Määttä is out while Liam O’Brien is in and Kailer Yamamoto is out
  • Karel Vejmelka gets the start in net
  • With the busy schedule, Utah is making changes for load management purposes and to keep players rested

Changes at Skate

The Mammoth saw changes to their lines and power play units at morning skate. Here was today’s workflow:

Defenseman Sean Durzi was practicing in a regular jersey and head coach André Tourigny said the defenseman is day-to-day but not back yet.

By moving forward Barrett Hayton up to the top line and top power play unit, the Mammoth are hoping his strong inside game will help generate offense and chances down low.

“Hayton has a good inside game; he goes to the net for more net presence,” Tourigny explained. “So hopefully, it creates a little bit more of that. Same thing on the power play. He's back on the first unit... for the same purpose.”

As the Mammoth look to generate more power play goals, here’s how the units practiced at morning skate:

PP1: Sergachev, Keller, Schmaltz, Guenther, Hayton

PP2: Cooley, Peterka, Schmidt, Stenlund, Crouse

Coach Tourigny also shared more about the second power play unit and its strengths with the personnel changes:

“At the same time, that creates a second unit who can be a trap with the one-timer of JJ (Peterka), and Cooley quarterbacking the play on the left flank, and having (Lawson Crouse) in the slot. Crouse is really good on loose puck recovery, so hopefully that will help in that regard.”

Previewing the Golden Knights

This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and Golden Knights in the next five days. Although it’s a new opponent, Utah is aware of the high-end talent and strong offensive game that Vegas brings.

“They've got a lot of really good, top-end talent,” Nate Schmidt explained. “We have to make sure we pick up those guys on the rush. We can't let them wheel and deal and have free ice in the neutral zone tonight because that’s one of the biggest parts about their offense and how they generate.”

“Vegas is a really good team,” Tourigny said. “They are really good off the cycle, they are one of the best teams in the league, if not the best team, at it. We will need (Vejmelka) to make key saves at key moments.”

Special Teams Battle

It’s a battle tonight between one of the best power plays in the league and one of the best penalty kills. Vegas’ sixth-best power play goes up against a Mammoth’s penalty kill that has killed off 21 consecutive penalties in regulation.

“We have a lot of confidence in our PK right now and it’s transferring right on over to our power play,” Schmidt explained. “You have to have guys that believe in what the coaches put forward, and we do, and (guys that) believe in their own abilities, and we do. You put them both together and you’ll have a good result tonight.”

Youth Movement

Per Mammoth PR: “Utah's last six goals have come from players aged 23 or younger: JJ Peterka (3), Dylan Guenther (2) and Logan Cooley (1). Utah's 25 goals from skaters 23 or younger rank as the fourth-most in the NHL.”

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • After a busy travel schedule to start the year, Utah returns home for a four-game homestand. The Mammoth have collected five out of eight possible points in their last four games. Utah will look to get back into the win column after three-straight 3-2 overtime losses.
  • Utah’s most recent game was a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.
    • JJ Peterka scored twice in the final 11 minutes of regulation to tie the game, 2-2. Macklin Celebrini completed his third-career hat trick in overtime, with a power play goal, to win the game. Vítek Vaněček stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced and made timely saves, especially late in each period.
  • Nick Schmaltz’s 10 goals and 22 points are team-highs. Schmaltz is tied with Mikhail Sergachev for most assists on the Mammoth with 12. Captain Clayton Keller is third on the team in assists (11) and second in points (18). Logan Cooley is second on the team with nine goals.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 14 of the Mammoth’s first 20 games and has a 8-4-2 record. Vejmelka has a 2.85 goals against average and a .883 save percentage. Vaněček has a 2-3-1 record, a 2.85 goals against average, and a .873 save percentage.
  • Thursday is the start of four-straight at home as the Mammoth will host the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Montreal Canadiens before heading out on the team’s longest road trip of the season. Currently, the Mammoth are tied for the fewest home games in the NHL (7).

Vegas

  • Vegas enters Thursday’s game on a four-game points streak after collecting six of eight possible points in their last four games.
  • The Golden Knights’ power play led them to a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
    • Vegas’ Braeden Bowman and Shea Theodore both scored on the man-advantage while Ben Hutton also added a goal in the win. Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers with 2:43 left in regulation to bring the game within one; however, the Golden Knights kept their opponent from tying the game. Akira Schmid stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced in the win.
  • Pavel Dorofeyev leads Vegas with 11 goals, Mitch Marner’s 17 assists are a team-high, and Jack Eichel’s 24 points lead the team. Vegas has six players with 13 or more points through the first 19 games of the season, and 12 skaters who have recorded multiple goals this year.
  • Akria Schmid has played 11 games for Vegas this season and has an 8-1-2 record. Schmid has a 2.45 goals against average and a .899 save percentage. Carl Lindbom is currently the Golden Knights’ backup. He has a 0-3-2 record through five games, a 3.18 goals against average, and a .874 save percentage.
  • Thursday kicks off a three-game road trip for the Golden Knights. Vegas will play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday before returning to Salt Lake for a Monday night matchup against the Mammoth.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s penalty kill has killed off 21 straight penalties in regulation over the last 10 games. The Mammoth lead the league in penalty kill percentage over that span. Currently, Utah’s PK is 11th in the league with an 81.8% success rate.
  • The Mammoth’s eight comeback wins this season are tied for sixth-most in the NHL.
  • Vegas’ 27 goals in the third period are third-highest in the NHL.
  • The Golden Knights have the fifth-best power play in the NHL and have scored on 25.4% of their opportunities.
  • Last season, 14 teams had 23 or more points through the first 20 games of the year. 11 of those clubs made the playoffs. Currently, Utah has 23 points through 20 games (per Mammoth Broadcast).

Against Vegas This Season

  • This is the first of three games between the Mammoth and Golden Knights, and the first of two within five days. Utah will host both games in November before traveling to Las Vegas in March for the third and final matchup.

Season Series

  • Nov. 20: UTA vs VGK
  • Nov. 24: UTA vs VGK
  • Mar. 19: UTA at VGK

Upcoming Schedule

