Utah Monthly Prospect Report: Checking in on Cole Beaudoin, Vojtěch Hradec, Tomas Lavoie

There's a lot to like about Cole Beaudoin. He has a big shot, a big body that he's willing to use to his advantage, his defensive details are advanced for his age, and he can create plays. But when you talk to his coaches, the Utah development staff, the Utah scouts or GM Bill Armstrong, the praise always begins with Beaudoin's compete level.

"I've had a lot of players go to the NHL," Barrie GM/coach Marty Williamson said. "I don't know if I've had anybody that just wills themself to success like Cole does. His compete level is elite, his pursuit and his tracking are relentless, and his energy when he's tired is second to none. He'll be at the end of a shift where he's probably gassed, and he competes just as hard as he does at the beginning.

"He's a freak as far as how he takes care of himself and the effort he puts into his training before and after practice. He's a very driven young man. You just don't see that kind of discipline from young kids. To have that discipline at this age is a really good sign for how badly this guy wants it."

It's a quality that excites Utah's entire staff, but first things first. Beaudoin, Utah's second first-round pick in 2024 (No. 24) has a lot of development ahead of him. He's 18 so he won't be eligible for the American Hockey League next season due to the CHL-NHL agreement. No one in the organization will put a ceiling on what Beaudoin might accomplish in Utah training camp next fall, but it is likely that he will return to Barrie for another season of development.

"I think there's still a lot of rounding out to Cole's game so I don't think there's any need for him to rush into things," Williamson said. "Getting these offensive chances helps his game grow, so he can possibly be more than just a shutdown guy. Whether it's wing that he ends up playing or center there's still a lot of growth needs and I actually think Utah is one of the best teams at bringing their guys along the right way. They don't rush their young kids and that suits them in everything like maturity, their bodies, and all of the things that are required to play 82 games at the NHL level."

It's not uncommon for bigger players to need work on their skating stride. That has been the case with Beaudoin, who has worked with Utah skating coach Lars Hepso on his first three steps to get him up to top speed faster. Beaudoin showed enormous progress in that area last season and it is translating into key areas of his game that had scouts wondering before his draft year.

Beaudoin has spent most of his season at center for Barrie, with some time on the wing. In 30 games, he has 13 goals and 31 points. Eleven of those points have come on the power play where he has been a mainstay.

"His offensive game is evolving," Stempniak said. "He's a really strong player for his age so he's able to hold on to a lot of pucks. One of the challenges we've tasked him with this year is turning all those loose pucks he wins and all those puck battles he wins into more offensive plays.

"At times he would just use his size, drive wide, win pucks and settle for a shot from the outside. The challenge this year is: Use your skill set, use your size, use your strength to challenge the middle of the ice. Try and upgrade your ice for a better shot."

Beaudoin played for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) in Ottawa, but he was hurt for most of that tournament. He blocked a shot with his hand in selection camp and played through significant soreness.

"I know Cole was disappointed for the team because of where they finished, but as a staff, we were pleased with how he played," said Stempniak, who attended the tournament. "He started lower in the lineup and earned the coaches' trust. Every time he was on the ice, he was making an impact by providing energy, being strong on the forecheck, going to the net and getting on the special teams at times. It was just a great experience for him to go through that as a young player and he'll have the opportunity to go back again next year."