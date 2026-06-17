Mammoth will host intra-squad scrimmage on July 2

SALT LAKE CITY (June 17, 2026) – The Utah Mammoth announced today that their upcoming prospect development camp will take place from June 28 to July 2, with on-ice sessions starting on Monday, June 29 at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center. Camp will conclude on Thursday, July 2 with a team scrimmage. The week of events is designed to provide Mammoth prospects with NHL coaching and instruction in on- and off-ice workout sessions.

As part of camp, the team will hold media availability with General Manager Bill Armstrong, the team’s first round draft choice, and select prospects on Sunday, June 28, with the time to be announced at a later date. On-ice sessions are scheduled to begin at 10 A.M. on both Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30, and practice will be open to the public on Monday.

The players will also participate in a four-on-four intra-squad scrimmage that will simulate a mock game with on-ice officials on Thursday, July 2 at noon at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center.

Former first-round draft choices Tij Iginla (2024), Cole Beaudoin (2024), and Caleb Desnoyers (2025) are among the top prospects expected to attend the camp, along with goaltender Michael Hrabal, forward Gabe Smith, and defensemen Tomas Lavoie and Gregor Biber. A full roster for the camp will be released after the NHL Draft.

Participating players will be available to the media following all on-ice training sessions on Monday and Tuesday, as well as the team’s scrimmage on Thursday.