Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced their 2026 preseason schedule, which features four games – one home and three away.

Utah’s 2026 preseason schedule will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20 against the Colorado Avalanche. The Mammoth will then play road games against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Utah will conclude their preseason schedule with a home game against the Colorado Avalanche that will be the first scheduled event at Delta Center following the arena’s newest round of renovations.

The team’s complete 2026 preseason schedule is below: