Utah Hosts Tampa for Sunday Matinee

The Mammoth return home for one game before a four-game road trip

By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (8-3-0) vs Tampa (5-4-2)

WHEN: Nov. 2, 2025 – 1:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back Sunday morning for notes from Sunday morning’s media availability with Coach André Tourigny.

THE PREVIEW

Sunday’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth enter Sunday’s game looking to rebound from a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The team’s seven-game win streak was snapped by the Oilers on the road.
  • Utah had a 2-0 lead over Edmonton after the first period; however, a five-goal second for the Oilers allowed them to take control and win the game. Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka, and Barrett Hayton all scored for the Mammoth in the loss.
  • The Mammoth are averaging the fifth-most goals per game on average (3.64) while holding opponents to the seventh-fewest goals per game on average (2.73).
  • Cooley leads the Mammoth with eight goals, and the center signed an eight-year extension to remain with the organization earlier this week. Nick Schmaltz’s 10 assists and 17 points are team-highs, and the forward is second on the team in goals with seven.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played eight of the team’s first 11 games of the year. He has a 6-2-0 record, is averaging 2.75 goals against, and has a .891 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has played three games this season, has a 2-1-0 record, a 2.00 goals against average, and a .913 save percentage.
  • Sunday’s game is the only home game separating two four-game road trips for Utah. Next week, the Mammoth will be in the northeast and eastern Canada for four-straight.

Tampa

  • The Lightning enter Sunday’s game on a four-game win streak after winning only one of the team’s first six games (1-3-2).
  • Tampa’s most recent win was a 2-1 overtime win over the Dallas Stars. Brandon Hagel’s power play goal in the second period opened the scoring while Anthony Cirelli’s overtime game-winner halfway through the extra frame secured the win.
  • The Lightning have the third best penalty kill in the NHL (89.2%) while limiting opponents to the tenth-fewest goals per game (2.82).
  • Cirelli leads the Lightning with six goals, and he is one of three players with a team-leading 10 points. Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel also have recorded 10 points to start the season. Captain Victor Hedman’s eight assists lead the roster.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy is Tampa’s starting goaltender, and he has played eight of the first 11 games this season. With a 3-3-2 record, Vasilevskiy has a 2.61 goals against average and a .899 save percentage. Jonas Johansson has played three games with a 2-1-0 record. He has a 3.04 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
  • Sunday is the first of three on the road for the Lightning. Tampa will also stop in Colorado and Vegas before returning home.

By the Numbers

  • The Mammoth are currently undefeated at home, 4-0-0, to start the 2025-26 season. Dating back to last season, Utah has now registered a point in 20 of its last 24 home games (1/18-10/21; 16-4-4) with a 7-1-1 record over the last nine contests at Delta Center. Utah’s 36 points on home ice from Jan. 18 ranks tied for the second-most home points among all teams, trailing Los Angeles (38) (per Mammoth PR).
  • Utah has converted on the man-advantage in six of their last seven games and their 31.8% power-play percentage ranks as the sixth-highest among all NHL teams (per Mammoth PR).
  • Brandon Hagel has goals in three consecutive games and now has seven points (3G, 4A) during a four-game points streak. He has eight points in 11 games this season. (per Lightning PR).
  • Tampa Bay’s third-best penalty kill is killing off penalties 89.2% of the time. Ryan McDonagh has the most shorthanded time on ice per game (3:23) while Anthony Cirelli is second (3:02) (per Lightning PR).

Against Tampa This Season

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and Lightning this season. It is also the only game in Salt Lake City this year.

Season Series

  • Nov. 2: UTA vs TBL
  • Jan. 26: UTA at TBL

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 4: UTA at BUF
  • Nov. 5: UTA at TOR
  • Nov. 8: UTA at MTL
  • Nov. 9: UTA at OTT

