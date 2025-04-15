Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Predators (29-44-8), who have lost eight of their past 10. Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

“It was honestly a weird game if you think about all of what happened,” Predators forward Michael Bunting said. “We felt like the whole second period we were on the kill. We were able to kill off a few, which was huge for us. Obviously, they get one on the 5-on-3 and that is what it is, but we battled back and then a weird end to the second period. I thought we worked hard, and we fought to get back in it.”

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the first period on a wrist shot from the low right circle on the power play.

“We’ve battled,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’ve had really good energy. Tonight, a little bit flatter than normal. I think with travel coming back from the West Coast you always, as a coach, are fearful of the energy level after that. I didn’t think we had great energy, but we found a way. We dug in, got ourselves into a hockey game again.”

Michael Kesselring tied it 1-1 for Utah at 12:30 on a wrist shot from the high slot on a pass from Ian Cole.