NASHVILLE -- Clayton Keller had two goals and two assists, and the Utah Hockey Club extended its point streak to five games with a 7-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators
Villalta makes 27 saves for 1st NHL win; O’Reilly gets goal, assist for Nashville
Logan Cooley had a goal and two assists and Alex Kerfoot had three assists for Utah (38-30-13), which is 4-0-1 in its past five games. Matt Villalta made 27 saves for his first NHL win in his third game.
“It’s a dream come true,” Villalta said. “Something you dream of as a kid, getting your first game and then eventually winning. Hopefully it’s the first of many. It’s a special group inside that locker room. Everyone is just an A-1 person. It’s just a pleasure to be a part of it.”
Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Predators (29-44-8), who have lost eight of their past 10. Juuse Saros made 29 saves.
“It was honestly a weird game if you think about all of what happened,” Predators forward Michael Bunting said. “We felt like the whole second period we were on the kill. We were able to kill off a few, which was huge for us. Obviously, they get one on the 5-on-3 and that is what it is, but we battled back and then a weird end to the second period. I thought we worked hard, and we fought to get back in it.”
O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the first period on a wrist shot from the low right circle on the power play.
“We’ve battled,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’ve had really good energy. Tonight, a little bit flatter than normal. I think with travel coming back from the West Coast you always, as a coach, are fearful of the energy level after that. I didn’t think we had great energy, but we found a way. We dug in, got ourselves into a hockey game again.”
Michael Kesselring tied it 1-1 for Utah at 12:30 on a wrist shot from the high slot on a pass from Ian Cole.
Nick Bjugstad gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 18:21 on a wrist shot from the slot. Kevin Stenlund was screening Saros in front, and Bjugstad’s shot beat him on the glove side.
Cooley gave Utah a 3-1 lead at 3:03 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot on a backhand pass from Keller. The Predators challenged for goalie interference, but video review determined Utah forward Dylan Guenther did not interfere with Saros.
Nick Schmaltz made it 4-1 Utah on a one-timer from the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play.
“We got in the box a little bit too much at the beginning,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “That gave them momentum, and then that went on the other side. We scored a few goals on our power play, and that helped us. There was not a lot of good hockey for a long time.”
Luke Evangelista scored for the Predators to make it 4-2 at 11:01 on a rebound of a shot from the point by Brady Skjei that deflected off O’Reilly.
Bunting scored on a rebound for Nashville to make it 4-3 at 14:20.
Keller gave Utah a 5-3 lead at 12:05 of the third period on a passing attempt that went in off Predators defenseman Ryan Ufko. Keller added an empty-net goal at 18:13 to make it 6-3.
“I think I can still shoot the puck more, honestly,” Keller said. “I think that’s just the next step for me, and that’s been the next step is just kind of being a dual threat. When I’m shooting the puck more, the other plays tend to open up.”
Stenlund scored at 19:35 on a redirection for the 7-3 final.
NOTES: Keller became the third player in NHL history to have 60 assists in a franchise’s inaugural season, joining Wayne Gretzky (86 in 1979-80 with the Edmonton Oilers) and Mike Rogers (61 in 1979-80 with the Hartford Whalers). … Ufko was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League on Monday and made his NHL debut. He had one shot attempt in 15:37 of ice time.