Keller Leads Utah to Victory in 600th NHL Game

NASHVILLE – In the penultimate game of the 2024-25 season, Utah Hockey Club picked up a 7-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Utah had nine players on the scoresheet and in his 600th NHL game, Captain Clayton Keller had two goals and a pair of assists.
“I always talk about (Keller’s) compete level and his desire to improve,” head coach André Tourigny said about Keller. “As much as he is happy, he always wants more. He knows how hard it is to get to that point so credit to him. It’s a great season, his first as Captain. People were wondering how he would wear the C, you got your answer.”
“600 and time flies,” Keller reflected post-game. “I said the other day, I still feel young, I feel like I just got out of college. I still have that hunger, excitement to come to the rink every day, get better being around my teammates, just super thankful. So many people sacrificed to help me get to where I am today, so I just want to say thanks to them and also my teammates as well.”
In addition to Keller, Michael Kesselring, Nick Bjugstad, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, and Kevin Stenlund scored in the win. Ryan O’Reilly (PPG), Luke Evangelista, and Michael Bunting had Nashville’s goals.
Matt Villalta, in his Utah debut, stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced. It was Villalta’s first career NHL win.
“It was just unbelievable,” Villalta smiled. “It was a dream come true. Something you dream of as you’re a kid, getting your first game and then eventually winning and hopefully it’s the first of many. But it’s a special group inside that locker room and everyone’s an A-1 person, and It’s a pleasure to be a part of it. It was awesome to be out there and grinding with them and ultimately getting the win, so it was unreal.”
“Matt was awesome in net for us,” Keller said on Villalta “Great teammate, great guy, so it’s great to see him get that win. Made some big saves, kept us in the game. It was good to cap it off with a W.”