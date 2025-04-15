Keller Leads Utah to Victory in 600th NHL Game

The win was Utah’s first victory against the Predators this season and the team has won four of their last five games.

“Really happy about Matt,” Tourigny shared postgame. It was a big win, he started strong, especially on our 5-on-3. Made a few key saves. I don’t think we played our best game, but I like the way we played in the third. I think we managed the game better; we got back on our forecheck and got our chance. We buried a few to loosen up the game a little bit.”

Utah’s penalty kill went to work in the first five minutes of the game. After Kevin Stenlund went to the box for a slashing penalty, Barrett Hayton was assessed a tripping penalty just 21 seconds later. Utah’s penalty killers and goaltender Matt Villalta came up big when the team was down 5-on-3. Utah killed off the initial penalty; however, with one second left on the second penalty, Ryan O’Reilly’s shot beat Utah’s netminder and gave Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Michael Kesselring tied the game 1-1 with seven and a half minutes to play in the first period. By skating to the pass from his d-partner Ian Cole, instead of waiting, Kesselring slipped his coverage, skated in, and scored his seventh of the season. Cole and Alexander Kerfoot picked up assists on the goal. Utah took a 2-1 lead late in the first period when Nick Bjugstad’s shot through traffic found the back of the net. The goal was Bjugstad’s third goal in his last five games. Kerfoot picked up his second helper of the night while Kevin Stenlund also was credited with an assist on the goal.

Seconds after the go-ahead goal, Logan Cooley was elbowed by Michael McCarron and Utah went on their first power play of the game. Cooley went down the tunnel to the locker room; however, he returned for the second period. Wasting no time, Cooley scored three minutes into the middle frame to increase Utah’s lead to 3-1. The goal was challenged for goaltender interference, but the score remained, and Utah went on the power play for Nashville’s failed challenge.

50 seconds into the power play, Brady Skjei tripped Clayton Keller. As a result, Utah had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:10. 20 seconds later, Nick Schmaltz scored his 20th of the season and increased Utah’s lead to 4-1. Right as time expired, Dylan Guenther was hooked driving to the net, and Utah went right back on the power play. Utah did not score on their fourth power play of the game.

Nashville pushed back in the second half of the second period with a pair of goals just 3:19 apart. Luke Evangelista capitalized on a rebound to make it 4-2 Utah just past the halfway point of the period. Minutes later, after Villalta stopped a shot from the blue line, Bunting tapped in the rebound and cut Utah’s lead to 4-3. An ice problem delayed the game so the officials started the second intermission early. Following the 18 minute break, the teams played the final 3:44 of the middle frame, had their goaltenders switch sides, and started the third period immediately.

“I think it actually helped us,” Tourigny explained. “Just to get our bearings together … we played better after. I think it’s just a weird situation.”

12 minutes into the third period, Keller’s 28th goal of the season increased Utah’s lead to 5-3. After his pass attempt was broken up by two Nashville players, Keller regained possession down low, shot, and scored. Keller’s empty net goal in the final two minutes of the game increased the lead to 6-3. Less than a minute later, Kevin Stenlund’s goal was the final of the night.

Utah has picked up a point in their last five contests, improving to 38-30-13 (89 points) with one game left in the 2024-25 campaign.