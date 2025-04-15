Keller Leads Utah to Victory in 600th NHL Game

Utah picked up a 7-3 win over the Predators

By Catherine Bogart

NASHVILLE – In the penultimate game of the 2024-25 season, Utah Hockey Club picked up a 7-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Utah had nine players on the scoresheet and in his 600th NHL game, Captain Clayton Keller had two goals and a pair of assists.

“I always talk about (Keller’s) compete level and his desire to improve,” head coach André Tourigny said about Keller. “As much as he is happy, he always wants more. He knows how hard it is to get to that point so credit to him. It’s a great season, his first as Captain. People were wondering how he would wear the C, you got your answer.”

“600 and time flies,” Keller reflected post-game. “I said the other day, I still feel young, I feel like I just got out of college. I still have that hunger, excitement to come to the rink every day, get better being around my teammates, just super thankful. So many people sacrificed to help me get to where I am today, so I just want to say thanks to them and also my teammates as well.”

In addition to Keller, Michael Kesselring, Nick Bjugstad, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, and Kevin Stenlund scored in the win. Ryan O’Reilly (PPG), Luke Evangelista, and Michael Bunting had Nashville’s goals.

Matt Villalta, in his Utah debut, stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced. It was Villalta’s first career NHL win.

“It was just unbelievable,” Villalta smiled. “It was a dream come true. Something you dream of as you’re a kid, getting your first game and then eventually winning and hopefully it’s the first of many. But it’s a special group inside that locker room and everyone’s an A-1 person, and It’s a pleasure to be a part of it. It was awesome to be out there and grinding with them and ultimately getting the win, so it was unreal.”

“Matt was awesome in net for us,” Keller said on Villalta “Great teammate, great guy, so it’s great to see him get that win. Made some big saves, kept us in the game. It was good to cap it off with a W.”

The win was Utah’s first victory against the Predators this season and the team has won four of their last five games.

“Really happy about Matt,” Tourigny shared postgame. It was a big win, he started strong, especially on our 5-on-3. Made a few key saves. I don’t think we played our best game, but I like the way we played in the third. I think we managed the game better; we got back on our forecheck and got our chance. We buried a few to loosen up the game a little bit.”

Utah’s penalty kill went to work in the first five minutes of the game. After Kevin Stenlund went to the box for a slashing penalty, Barrett Hayton was assessed a tripping penalty just 21 seconds later. Utah’s penalty killers and goaltender Matt Villalta came up big when the team was down 5-on-3. Utah killed off the initial penalty; however, with one second left on the second penalty, Ryan O’Reilly’s shot beat Utah’s netminder and gave Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Michael Kesselring tied the game 1-1 with seven and a half minutes to play in the first period. By skating to the pass from his d-partner Ian Cole, instead of waiting, Kesselring slipped his coverage, skated in, and scored his seventh of the season. Cole and Alexander Kerfoot picked up assists on the goal. Utah took a 2-1 lead late in the first period when Nick Bjugstad’s shot through traffic found the back of the net. The goal was Bjugstad’s third goal in his last five games. Kerfoot picked up his second helper of the night while Kevin Stenlund also was credited with an assist on the goal.

Seconds after the go-ahead goal, Logan Cooley was elbowed by Michael McCarron and Utah went on their first power play of the game. Cooley went down the tunnel to the locker room; however, he returned for the second period. Wasting no time, Cooley scored three minutes into the middle frame to increase Utah’s lead to 3-1. The goal was challenged for goaltender interference, but the score remained, and Utah went on the power play for Nashville’s failed challenge.

50 seconds into the power play, Brady Skjei tripped Clayton Keller. As a result, Utah had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:10. 20 seconds later, Nick Schmaltz scored his 20th of the season and increased Utah’s lead to 4-1. Right as time expired, Dylan Guenther was hooked driving to the net, and Utah went right back on the power play. Utah did not score on their fourth power play of the game.

Nashville pushed back in the second half of the second period with a pair of goals just 3:19 apart. Luke Evangelista capitalized on a rebound to make it 4-2 Utah just past the halfway point of the period. Minutes later, after Villalta stopped a shot from the blue line, Bunting tapped in the rebound and cut Utah’s lead to 4-3. An ice problem delayed the game so the officials started the second intermission early. Following the 18 minute break, the teams played the final 3:44 of the middle frame, had their goaltenders switch sides, and started the third period immediately.

“I think it actually helped us,” Tourigny explained. “Just to get our bearings together … we played better after. I think it’s just a weird situation.”

12 minutes into the third period, Keller’s 28th goal of the season increased Utah’s lead to 5-3. After his pass attempt was broken up by two Nashville players, Keller regained possession down low, shot, and scored. Keller’s empty net goal in the final two minutes of the game increased the lead to 6-3. Less than a minute later, Kevin Stenlund’s goal was the final of the night.

Utah has picked up a point in their last five contests, improving to 38-30-13 (89 points) with one game left in the 2024-25 campaign.

Other Notes from Tonight’s Game:

When it comes to finding goals in tight games, Utah’s defensemen have stepped up. With Kesselring’s first period goal against Nashville, the team’s blueliners have contributed goals in three of Utah’s last four games. Mikhail Sergachev (vs. SEA, 4/8) and Sean Durzi (at DAL, 4/12) also scored during this stretch.

“I think your (defensemen) need to be able to get pucks through, but you need traffic as well,” Tourigny shared. “You need to have guys at the net, so I think it’s an equation. It’s to be connected and just make sure we’re playing together.”

A couple of players set new career-highs during tonight’s game. Captain Clayton Keller’s four points against Nashville brought him up to 89 points this season. He also reached the 60-assist mark for the first time in his career (per Utah PR). Schmaltz hit the 20-goal mark with his power play tally in the second period. It’s the fourth-straight season in which Schmaltz has lit the lamp 20 or more times. Schmaltz’s goal helped the forward reach a new career-high with 62 points (20G, 43A).

Utah’s power play continues to deliver in recent games. The team has 11 power play goals in Utah’s last six games (4/3-4/14, 11-for-22) (per Utah PR). Schmaltz’s power play goal in the second period was his ninth this season. He is one power play goal back from his career-high of 10 power play goals that he set last season.

Villalta has planned for a special person to hold on to his first win puck: his grandmother.

“She keeps all my shutout pucks,” Villalta said. “Tonight wasn’t a shutout but it’s a big milestone in the career and she can hang that up on the wall for now.”

What’s Next?

Utah’s final game of the 2024-25 season is Tuesday night in St. Louis against the Blues. You can watch on SEG+, UtahHC+, or Utah 16. You can listen on KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM or the NHL App.

