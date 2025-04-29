Vejmelka Prepares for Fourth-Straight Worlds

During the 2024 tournament, Vejmelka dressed for two games but did not play. In 2023, Utah’s netminder played four games and dressed for six. He had a 1.78 goals against average and a .944 save percentage. He went 2-2-0 in his four games. In 2022, Vejmelka played eight games and dressed for nine. He had a 2.46 goals against average, a .896 save percentage, and a 5-3-0 record.

Vejmelka played for Czechia at World Juniors in 2015 and won a silver medal at the 2014 U18 Men’s World Championship. He has also played for his country at the U16, U17, and U19 levels as well.

Czechia has won 48 medals at Men’s Worlds: 13 gold medals (2024, 2010, 2005, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1996, 1985, 1977, 1976, 1972, 1949, 1947), 13 silver medals (2006, 1983, 1982, 1979, 1978, 1975, 1974, 1971, 1968, 1966, 1965, 1961, 1948), and 22 bronze medals (2022, 2012, 2011, 1998, 1997, 1993, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1987, 1981, 1973, 1970, 1969, 1964, 1963, 1959, 1957, 1955, 1938, 1933, 1920). Vejmelka will be a part of Czechia’s quest for a second straight gold medal performance heading into next year’s Winter Olympic Games.