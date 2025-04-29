Vejmelka Prepares for Fourth-Straight Worlds

Utah’s goaltender has represented Czechia at multiple levels throughout his career

VejmelkaFeatureWorlds
By Catherine Bogart

After a strong season with Utah Hockey Club where he was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, Karel Vejmelka will represent his country, Czechia, at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Czechia is in Group B and will play its preliminary round games in Herning, Denmark.

This is Vejmelka’s fourth straight year at Men’s Worlds and he is a two-time medalist at the event. Vejmelka won gold in 2024 and bronze in 2022.

czechia gold

During the 2024 tournament, Vejmelka dressed for two games but did not play. In 2023, Utah’s netminder played four games and dressed for six. He had a 1.78 goals against average and a .944 save percentage. He went 2-2-0 in his four games. In 2022, Vejmelka played eight games and dressed for nine. He had a 2.46 goals against average, a .896 save percentage, and a 5-3-0 record.

Vejmelka played for Czechia at World Juniors in 2015 and won a silver medal at the 2014 U18 Men’s World Championship. He has also played for his country at the U16, U17, and U19 levels as well.

Czechia has won 48 medals at Men’s Worlds: 13 gold medals (2024, 2010, 2005, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1996, 1985, 1977, 1976, 1972, 1949, 1947), 13 silver medals (2006, 1983, 1982, 1979, 1978, 1975, 1974, 1971, 1968, 1966, 1965, 1961, 1948), and 22 bronze medals (2022, 2012, 2011, 1998, 1997, 1993, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1987, 1981, 1973, 1970, 1969, 1964, 1963, 1959, 1957, 1955, 1938, 1933, 1920). Vejmelka will be a part of Czechia’s quest for a second straight gold medal performance heading into next year’s Winter Olympic Games.

