Hayton's late goal lifts Utah Hockey Club past Sharks

Hayton got his own rebound in the right corner, skated up to the top of the circle, and scored over the glove of Alexandar Georgiev.

“It's huge,” Hayton said of the win. “I think we've been in a lot of one-goal games where we just haven't been able to get that last one or capitalize or just execute on a couple scoring plays. So, yeah, it's a huge runoff to see this big (seven-game) homestand for us. We've got to take advantage of it.”

Nick Schmaltz also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for Utah (18-16-7), which had lost two straight (0-1-1) and seven of its past eight (1-5-2).

“The guys stayed with it and played really well defensively,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “We want to win, we want to get in the [playoff race], we want to get climbing in the standings and all those things, and that comes with a ton of pressure internally and externally. And for all those reasons, I think that's a good learning experience.”