Rookie Faceoff Schedule 2024

Utah Hockey Club will travel to Los Angeles to participate in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff from Friday, Sept. 13 – Monday, Sept. 16. The showcase will feature the top prospects from seven NHL clubs including Utah, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights. All three games will be streamed live for fans at utahhockeyclub.com. Utah’s rookie camp roster will be released at a later date. 

Utah's game schedule is listed below:

  • Friday, Sept. 13: Utah Hockey Club vs. San Jose Sharks – 2:00 pm
  • Saturday, Sept. 14: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings – 8:00 pm
  • Monday, Sept. 16: Utah Hockey Club at Vegas Golden Knights – 1:30 pm

