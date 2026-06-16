Looking Back: March 2026

The month of March was a busy one for the Utah Mammoth. In addition to the team's 15 games, Utah added a new face ahead of the trade deadline, and was in a fight for the organization’s first playoff berth in franchise history. Let’s take a look back at March!

On the Ice

Utah had a packed month with 15 games over 28 days, including eight road games. After starting March at home, Utah went on the road for a five-game trip with stops in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Columbus, Chicago, and Minnesota.

The Mammoth went 7-6-2 in March and were constantly pushing for points in a tight playoff race. Utah had several significant wins throughout the month including a 4-0 shutout in Vegas and two wins over the Los Angeles Kings in six days. All three of these wins helped the Mammoth hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

There were plenty of milestones throughout the month of March for Mammoth players and head coach André Tourigny. On Mar. 5, forward JJ Peterka played his 300th career NHL game. Utah’s goaltenders each hit a career wins milestones in back to back games. On Mar. 7, Karel Vejmelka registered his 100th career win while on Mar. 9, Vítek Vaněček hit the same milestone.

On Mar. 22, center Logan Cooley played his 200th NHL game. Two days later, Tourigny registered his 400th game as an NHL head coach. On Mar. 26, alternate captain Alexander Kerfoot registered his 300th career NHL point. Forward Brandon Tanev wrapped up the month of milestones with his 600th career NHL game on Mar. 28.

New Addition

Ahead of the 2026 Trade Deadline, the Mammoth acquired veteran defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames. The move strengthened Utah’s d-core and added a strong locker room presence as well.

Weegar made his Utah debut on Mar. 7 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. He also registered his first point with the Mammoth in that game. Weegar’s first goal with Utah was on Mar. 26 against the Washington Capitals. The newest member of the Mammoth quickly assimilated to his new team and helped with the playoff push.

Extended

The Mammoth extended two of their players in March, center Nick Schmaltz and forward Michael Carcone.

On Mar. 11, the team announced Schmaltz’s eight-year contract extension. Schmaltz is a member of the Mammoth’s leadership group, a top-six center, and has been a member of this team’s core over the last eight seasons. He’s a significant part of this team’s roster and a cornerstone as the Mammoth push for a Stanley Cup.