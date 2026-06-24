Looking Back: 2026 Playoffs

Game 4 was a battle as Utah rallied back from a 3-0 deficit, but Vegas evened the series with a 5-4 overtime win.

Game 5 was back in Las Vegas, and it was another tough test. It was a back and forth battle as each team traded goals; however, Utah fell in double overtime, 5-4. Game 6 returned to Salt Lake City. A three-goal third period pushed Vegas to a 5-1 win and a 4-2 series win. Although the Mammoth didn’t advance past the First Round, Utah gained experience and motivation heading into the 2026-27 season.

The Numbers

During the playoffs, there were plenty of players who contributed on the scoresheet. 11 players on Utah’s roster scored at least a goal in the playoffs, while 16 of 20 skaters recorded a point. 11 players had multiple points in the postseason while five different skaters scored multiple goals.

Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther were tied for the team lead with three goals each, while Mikhail Sergachev's five assists led the Mammoth. Six different players recorded five points: Sergachev, Weegar, Crouse, Clayton Keller, and Kailer Yamamoto.

Karel Vejmelka played all six playoff games for the Mammoth. He had a 3.13 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

Starting the Tradition

Over recent years it’s become a tradition for the families of playoff teams to create matching jackets for the postseason. The Utah Mammoth families continued that tradition with their own jackets, designed by Claire Crouse and Mammoth senior designer Victoria Stark. There was a local focus with this project as the jackets were produced in Utah and two jackets were auctioned off to benefit the SEG Foundation. Read more about the jackets and the inspiration here!

Wait, is that him?

If you went to the Delta Center on Apr. 18, you might have been confused as dozens of Mammoth fans showed up for a Nate Schmidt look-alike contest. Judged by Schmidt’s wife Allie, it was a fun day and showed how much the community loves the Mammoth defenseman.