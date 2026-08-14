Get to Know: Theodor Knights

The Utah Mammoth added defenseman Theodor Knights with one of the team’s fifth-round picks at this year’s draft. Learn more about the Swedish blueliner below!

The Basics

Knights is from Stockholm, Sweden and was one of two Swedish players picked by the Mammoth at the 2026 draft. The 6-foot-4 defenseman started his career with the IFK Täby organization, a municipality in the greater Stockholm area.

Road to the Draft

To start his junior career, Knights played for IFK Täby HC at the U16 (Division 1 and SM) and J18 levels. During the 2024-25 season, Knights played for Almtuna IS’s J18 and J20 teams before joining the MoDo organization.

Last year, during the 2025-26 season, Knights played for MoDo at the U18 (Region and Nationell) and U20 (Nationell) levels. However, the majority of his season was with the U20 team. At this level he played 24 games and had two assists. Knights also played in five postseason games for MoDo’s U20 team last season.

International Experience

Knights has represented his home country of Sweden several times. He won a silver medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Knights played five games and had one assist. He also won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, and had one assist and six penalty minutes in five games.