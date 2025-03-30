Game Preview, 3/30: Utah Hockey Club vs. Chicago Blackhawks

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: United Center - Chicago, Illinois

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (32-29-12) concludes a three-game road trip tonight in the Windy City with the fourth and final matchup of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-43-9) at United Center. Chicago is one of four teams in the Western Conference to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, while Utah remains 11 points behind the St. Louis Blues for the final wild card spot.

Utah is 2-1-0 against Chicago across the previous three meetings between the teams.

ONE-TIMERS

Nick Schmaltz was drafted 20th overall by Chicago in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and spent parts of three seasons with the Hawks.

Kailer Yamamoto was recalled from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners on Mar. 26 and saw his first NHL action on Friday against Florida since Oct. 24.

Utah’s 12 overtime losses are tied for the second most in the NHL.

Utah is 17-15-5 on the road.

All nine of Utah’s remaining opponents are Western Conference teams.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time in seven years. Chicago has the second fewest points in the NHL (51), ahead of only the San Jose Sharks (49). Two key players in Seth Jones and Taylor Hall have been traded away by the Hawks during the season to make way for younger players.

Two big pieces of Chicago’s future were signed to entry-level contracts yesterday: defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Oliver Moore. Both spent the last two seasons at the University of Minnesota. Moore, taken 19th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, finished his sophomore year with 33 points (12G, 21A) in 38 games. Rinzel, 25th overall in 2022, led all Golden Gopher defensemen with 32 points (10G, 22A) in 40 games. The pair are expected to make their NHL debuts tonight against Utah.

STANDINGS UPDATE

WC1: Minnesota Wild - 87 points

WC2: St. Louis Blues - 87 points

—

Vancouver Canucks - 81 points Calgary Flames - 80 points Utah Hockey Club - 76 points

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #50 SEAN DURZI - Durzi potted his third goal of the season two nights ago against the Panthers. The puck-moving defenseman has seven points (3G, 4A) in 21 games this year for Utah after missing 52 games due an upper-body injury in late October.

CHICAGO: #19 ARTYOM LEVSHUNOV - Just 19 years old, Levshunov is another young piece of Chicago’s future on the back end. The Zhlobin, Belarus native was taken second overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut on Mar. 10. The young blueliner has four assists in his first nine NHL games.

LAST MEETING

Utah earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Mar. 7 at United Center following a two-goal surge in the third period. Down 3-1 entering the final 20 minutes, John Marino scored his first goal in Mountain Blue, and Clayton Keller cashed in on the power play to tie the game at 3-3 and help Utah earn a crucial standings point.

The Blackhawks took control of the game in a 5:07 stretch during the second period in which they scored three goals, including a penalty shot conversion from Frank Nazar. Utah initially led 1-0 after Nick Schmaltz scored just 0:56 into the game.

In overtime, 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard scored the game-winner for Chicago.

LOOK BACK

Sean Durzi tied the game at 1-1 in the third period, but Utah fell 2-1 in overtime to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday in Sunrise, Florida. Utah fought Florida to a scoreless first period before Sam Bennett scored a power-play goal in the second frame to give the Panthers the lead. Utah struggled to stay out of the box and was shorthanded four times in the second period alone and six times for the game overall. Due to the shorthanded time, Utah struggled to get shots on goal and was outshot 32-14 by Florida throughout the game.

Durzi’s goal in the third game at 4-on-4 after a setup from Barrett Hayton on the rush just 1:55 into the final period.

In overtime, the Panthers controlled possession of the puck and had all four shots on goal. Brad Marchand set up Bennett from below the goal line on the game-winner.

CAREER HIGHS

Several of Utah’s skaters have taken a leap this year in terms of production. Seven players for the Mountain Blue have now set or tied a career high in goals: Dylan Guenther, (26), Logan Cooley (21), Mikhail Sergachev (13), Michael Kesselring (6), Jack McBain (12), Kevin Stenlund, (11), and Josh Doan (5).

Clayton Keller (54), Nick Schmaltz (40), Logan Cooley (33), Dylan Guenther (24), Michael Kesselring (20), Michael Carcone (12), Josh Doan (10), and Kevin Stenlund (9) have all set career high assist marks in 2024-25 with Utah.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has set a new career best in wins (21) and is on pace for career highs in goals-against average (2.60) and save percentage (.903).

IMPROVEMENT

Utah’s NHL history begins with the 2024-25 season, but many of Utah’s players skated with the Arizona Coyotes before this season. In 2023-24, Arizona finished with 77 points and ended the campaign 22 points out of a playoff position. With nine games remaining on the schedule, Utah has 76 points (on pace for 85) and is 11 points out of the second wild card spot. 19 players from the Coyotes team last season have laced up the skates with Utah.

LOOK AHEAD

Utah returns to the Wasatch Front to open a five-game homestand starting with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Apr. 1. During the final home stretch of the season, Utah will face Calgary, the Los Angeles Kings, Winnipeg Jets, Seattle Kraken, and Nashville Predators.