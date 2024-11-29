Game Preview, 11/29: Utah Hockey Club vs. Edmonton Oilers

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (9-10-3) returns home to Delta Center tonight to face the Edmonton Oilers (11-9-2) for Utah’s first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer game. Throughout the night, the team will honor cancer survivors, supporters, and those battling the disease with recognitions, tributes, and stories. Fans in attendance will receive an “I Stand With” sign upon entry and are encouraged to personalize their sign with the name of someone they support who has been affected by cancer. Exclusive merchandise will also be available in the team store with a portion of proceeds directly supporting Huntsman Cancer Institute.

ONE-TIMERS

Utah now leads the league with four overtime wins and is 4-3 in the extra frame this season.

Jack McBain has goals in three straight games.

Dylan Guenther leads the team with 10 goals on the year, including three goals in his last three games.

Mikhail Sergachev scored his first career overtime-winning goal on Tuesday against Montreal, the team that drafted him.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has held the opposition to three goals or fewer in each of his last eight starts.

SPECIAL UTAHHC+ NASHCAST

Fans who stream the game on Friday can also take part in Hockey Fights Cancer night through the debut of NashCast, with Tyson Nash, an exclusive alternative broadcast available on UtahHC+ and SEG+. The Nov. 29 alt-cast premiere will feature an incredible lineup of guests, including 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Jeremy Roenick, Austin Facer who will serve as Nash’s co-host on NashCast’s this season, and Nash’s former teammate Kelly Chase, a powerful voice in the fight against cancer.

UtahHC+ and SEG+ subscribers can stream NashCast live and new subscribers can join the experience by purchasing the Nov. 29 game on UtahHC+ or SEG+ at www.segplus.com/utahhcplus/ for just $0.99.

DONATIONS

Fans everywhere can join the fight against cancer by making a donation at https://thehuntsman.org/utahhockey or through the Utah Hockey Club app. Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night are still available at www.utahhockeyclub.com.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Edmonton enters tonight on five days’ rest with alternating wins and losses over their last four games. The Oilers are headlined by two of the world’s best players: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. McDavid, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, missed three games due to injury but still ranks 12th in league scoring with 28 points (11G, 17A) this season. Draisaitl leads the team in scoring and ranks ninth in league scoring with 30 points (16G, 14A).

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #22 JACK MCBAIN - After a goal to tie the game at 2-2 in the third period against Montreal on Tuesday, Jack McBain now has goals in three straight games. He also has found the back of the net in four of his last five appearances and six of his last nine. His eight goals on the season tie his total from last season with the Arizona Coyotes, and he is now four goals short of his career high of 12.

EDMONTON: #29 LEON DRAISAITL - Draisaitl paces Edmonton with 16 goals and has found the back of the net in three straight games. The Cologne, Germany native has scored at least 40 goals in five of his last six seasons and captured the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer in 2019-20.

LOOK BACK

Utah came back to claim a 3-2 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre. Mikhail Sergachev scored the game-winner after Jack McBain tied the game in the third period. The win ended a four-game road trip for Utah in which the group secured four out of a possible eight points. Dylan Guenther also scored for Utah, giving him three goals in his last three games. Utah was excellent defensively and allowed a season-low 13 shots by Montreal.

KAREL VEJMELKA

Vejmelka had a relatively light evening on Tuesday against Montreal with 11 saves on 13 shots, but his schedule over the last week has been anything but easy. The 28-year-old netminder started all four games on the most recent road trip, making four starts in six days and recording a .935 save percentage during the jaunt. His .922 save percentage for the season ranks fifth amongst goaltenders with at least 10 games played, and his 2.25 goals-against average ranks third amongst NHL goalies above that criteria.

CLOSE CALLS

After the 3-2 overtime win on Tuesday, Utah is now 4-3-3 on the season in one-goal games. The team is tied for the sixth-most games decided by just one score in the NHL with 10. Utah is also 4-3 when a game reaches overtime, and Utah’s seven overtime appearances are the most in the league. The group played in six of those overtime contests in the first 12 games of the season and have only reached the extra frame once in the last 10 contests.

LOOK AHEAD

Utah turns around and heads to Vegas tomorrow night to face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will be the first team that Utah plays three times this season, with the Golden Knights having won each of the last two matchups. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT.