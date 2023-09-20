Player Profile: Nils Lundkvist

Position: Defenseman
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
Shoots: Right
Salary: Last year of entry level contract at $925,000
The 23-year-old defenseman finished the 2022-23 season with 16 points in 60 games
Did You Know: Lundkvist was acquired by the Stars before last season by trading their 2023 first-round pick to the Rangers. New York traded the pick to St. Louis and the Blues selected Swedish defenseman Theo Lindstein with the 29th pick. Lundkvist was taken 28th overall in 2018.
Last Season: Like many young Stars, Lundkvist endured some twists and turns in a learning season. He requested a trade from the Rangers after feeling stuck in a stage where his development seemingly plateaued. He received a great deal of opportunities in Dallas, but then also hit a roadblock. After playing 60 games and averaging 16:18 in ice time, he lost his spot in the lineup and didn’t play after March 23. This decision was partly because of the health of the defense, also the strong surge by Thomas Harley, and because Lundkvist didn’t force the coaches to keep him in the lineup. He didn’t play one game down the stretch or in the playoffs. Harley came up from the minors and became a lineup regular. Veteran Joel Hanley played in 13 playoff games. Lundkvist simply had to practice and watch. He was a good soldier, and he earned a lot of respect from the coaching staff, so that should help him this year. He also played 60 NHL games before April (to add to the 25 he played in New York) and took a step forward in his career. Lundkvist tallied 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) and was minus-5 on the season.
Looking Forward: Stars General Manager Jim Nill is not one to trade away his first-round pick easily, so that tells you what he likely thinks about Lundkvist. The smart, skilled defenseman has a history of moving the puck well and now has five full seasons of pro hockey under his belt. The player the Stars would have drafted this summer would be years away even as a first-round pick, so the move gives Nill the chance to help a group of defensemen who needs help now. In trading right-handed Colin Miller away, Nill is handing Lundkvist a real opportunity to step into a lineup opening. Yes, Hanley is a solid veteran and yes Gavin Bayreuther was signed to a one-way contract after playing with Columbus last season, but both are lefties. Dallas has only one other righty in Jani Hakanpää, which means Lundkvist should be in the mix to play on a pair with anyone. Can he seize the opportunity? The answer could be a significant part of whether the Stars’ defense looks good this year.
He Said It: “This is what the growing pains are of a young defenseman that’s learning to play in the best league in the world in a consistent manner. He’s working on some of the deficiencies he needs to work on, but more importantly than that, it’s a mental and physical reset. It’s a long season for a young defenseman.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on giving Lundkvist a “reset” in the middle of last season.
