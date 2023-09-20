Player Profile: Nils Lundkvist

Last Season: Like many young Stars, Lundkvist endured some twists and turns in a learning season. He requested a trade from the Rangers after feeling stuck in a stage where his development seemingly plateaued. He received a great deal of opportunities in Dallas, but then also hit a roadblock. After playing 60 games and averaging 16:18 in ice time, he lost his spot in the lineup and didn’t play after March 23. This decision was partly because of the health of the defense, also the strong surge by Thomas Harley, and because Lundkvist didn’t force the coaches to keep him in the lineup. He didn’t play one game down the stretch or in the playoffs. Harley came up from the minors and became a lineup regular. Veteran Joel Hanley played in 13 playoff games. Lundkvist simply had to practice and watch. He was a good soldier, and he earned a lot of respect from the coaching staff, so that should help him this year. He also played 60 NHL games before April (to add to the 25 he played in New York) and took a step forward in his career. Lundkvist tallied 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) and was minus-5 on the season.