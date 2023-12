Players To Watch 👀

Forward Mason Marchment posted two goals (2-0--2) against the Flames on Thursday, including one scored on a penalty shot. Marchment has points (2-1--3) in each of his last two games and has tallied seven (3-4--7) in his last six games, including three multi-point performances. The Uxbridge, Ontario native shares among Stars skaters with six goals on the season and leads the club with 17 takeaways.