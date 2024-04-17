Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Game 82: Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues
When: Wednesday, April 17 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: TNT
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Theme Night: Fan Appreciation Night
Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
51-21-9 (25-11-4 Home)
43-33-5 (18-19-3 Away)
Rank
111 Points (1st Central)
91 Points (5th Central)
Power Play
24.5% (58-for-237)
18.1% (45-for-249)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (195-for-238)
78.8% (167-for-212)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Ty Dellandrea (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-28—50, 54 GP)
Ryan Suter (7-33—40, 92 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-21—33, 48 GP)
Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1—2) Saturday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. With his second point of the night, he became the third player in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to record consecutive 80-point seasons, a feat achieved by only Jamie Benn (2014-16) and Mike Modano (1995-97, and 1998-2001) since the club began play in Texas. The Arcadia, California native ranks third on the club with 29 goals on the season and sits one goal shy of becoming the fourth active Stars player to record three consecutive 30-goal campaigns, joining Roope Hintz (3 from 2021-22 – current), Benn (3 from 2013-16) and Tyler Seguin (3 from 2013-16).