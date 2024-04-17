Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1—2) Saturday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. With his second point of the night, he became the third player in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to record consecutive 80-point seasons, a feat achieved by only Jamie Benn (2014-16) and Mike Modano (1995-97, and 1998-2001) since the club began play in Texas. The Arcadia, California native ranks third on the club with 29 goals on the season and sits one goal shy of becoming the fourth active Stars player to record three consecutive 30-goal campaigns, joining Roope Hintz (3 from 2021-22 – current), Benn (3 from 2013-16) and Tyler Seguin (3 from 2013-16).