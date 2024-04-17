Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 82: Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TNT

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Theme Night: Fan Appreciation Night

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
51-21-9 (25-11-4 Home)
43-33-5 (18-19-3 Away)
Rank
111 Points (1st Central)
91 Points (5th Central)
Power Play
24.5% (58-for-237)
18.1% (45-for-249)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (195-for-238)
78.8% (167-for-212)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars close their regular-season slate against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. The Stars have earned a 4-1-1 record on their last six games against St. Louis, including wins in each of their last two games (2-0-0) against them at home.
  • This season, the Stars have posted a 1-1-1 record in three games against the Blues. 13 different Stars skaters have recorded at least a point in the season series, led by forward Ty Dellandra with two (1-1—2).
  • Captain Jamie Benn has posted seven points (4-3—7) in his last seven home games against the Blues. He leads current Stars skaters with 50 points (22-28—50) in 54 career games against them.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston has tallied six points (4-2—6) in six career games against St. Louis, with points in each of his two home games (1-1—2) against them.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has made four career appearances against the Blues, posting a 3-1-0 record, a 1.48 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and one shutout.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Ty Dellandrea (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (22-28—50, 54 GP)

Ryan Suter (7-33—40, 92 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-21—33, 48 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1—2) Saturday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. With his second point of the night, he became the third player in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to record consecutive 80-point seasons, a feat achieved by only Jamie Benn (2014-16) and Mike Modano (1995-97, and 1998-2001) since the club began play in Texas. The Arcadia, California native ranks third on the club with 29 goals on the season and sits one goal shy of becoming the fourth active Stars player to record three consecutive 30-goal campaigns, joining Roope Hintz (3 from 2021-22 – current), Benn (3 from 2013-16) and Tyler Seguin (3 from 2013-16).

