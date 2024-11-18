Game Day Guide: Stars vs Ducks

First Shift 🏒

Logan Stankoven understands the balance of team play versus individual awards.

He was voted top player in both the WHL and CHL in junior hockey, he was named rookie of the year in the AHL, and he was in line to win the AHL’s MVP before getting called up to the NHL. So, the fact he’s currently battling for the Calder Trophy, given to the top rookie in the NHL, isn’t really a surprise.

Stankoven, 21, is second in rookie scoring behind Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov and is among the Stars leaders with 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 16 games. He leads Dallas in shots on goal at 49, and he often is talked about as one of the team’s best forwards on a nightly basis.

“He brings a ton of energy,” said Stars forward Matt Duchene. “He’s a spark plug for us. He plays fast, he plays hard.”

Stankoven is listed at 5-8, 165, making him one of the smallest players in the league. However, he has a “high engine,” meaning he skates hard and competes hard. Stars coach Pete DeBoer has been able to move Stankoven around the lineup when he wants to help a line get some spark.

"Tank is plug and play," DeBoer said. "Anybody you put him with, he complements. Good players want to play with a guy like that because he's competitive, he’s on pucks, he recovers pucks, he can make a play. Everyone talks about his scoring, but he's got great vision and passing ability too."

Stankoven was a big goal-scorer in junior hockey and the AHL, and that hasn’t come yet in the NHL. He had six in 24 regular-season games last season and three in 19 playoff games. He said he will continue to work in hopes of breaking through.

“I know how hard it is,” he said. “The goalies are so good and you just have to work and get to the front of the net and they will come. I feel good that I’m getting the opportunities.”

Duchene said he sees all the good things Stankoven does and also believes the scoring will come.

“I remember my first year how hard it was,” said the 33-year-old. “I told him, ‘You’re a point-per-game guy in the NHL because of your play-making. It’s not about the puck going in, it’s about being a good all-around player’, which he has been.”

Fellow forward Jason Robertson knows the pressure of being a goal-scorer, and said Stankoven is handling it well.

“Scoring in the league is hard, especially for a smaller guy,” Robertson said. “It’s impressive that he gets chances. He’s probably the hardest worker on the ice. You can see his hustle, his compete, his battle. I think what really drives his game is work ethic.”

Duchene said smaller players are unique.

“He uses his size to his advantage,” Duchene said. “If you’re a smaller guy, you should be able to get underneath guys and he gets underneath guys, steals pucks and makes plays.”

And that’s why he is in the conversation for rookie of the year, something he doesn’t mind.

“As long as it’s a positive thing,” Stankoven said. “You can’t get too hard on yourself. Every rookie is in a different situation, so it’s all about opportunity and how the team is doing. At the end of the day, if we can make a run at the Cup, that’s great. And it’s nice to win individual awards, as well.”