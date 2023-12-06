Game Day Guide: Stars at Capitals

Game 25: Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals
When: Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Washington Capitals
Record
14-6-3 (8-2-2 Away)
12-8-2 (7-4-1 Home)
Rank
31 Points (2nd Central)
26 Points (5th Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.1% (15-for-68)
7.8% (5-for-64)
Penalty Kill
88.8% (71-for-80)
78.9% (56-for-71)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
6-4-0
*These statistics do not reflect tonight's game against Florida.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (2-2--4, 3 GP)
Joe Pavelski (9-15--24, 25 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-7--19, 29 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-9--17, 20 GP)
Forward Joe Pavelski was held off the scoresheet for the first time in nine games Monday night against the Lightning. Prior to Monday's game, Pavelski logged 12 points (6-6--12) in nine games, including a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon. 23 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only six times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).