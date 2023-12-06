Game Day Guide: Stars at Capitals

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1701793554862
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 25: Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals

When: Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Washington Capitals
Record
14-6-3 (8-2-2 Away)
12-8-2 (7-4-1 Home)
Rank
31 Points (2nd Central)
26 Points (5th Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.1% (15-for-68)
7.8% (5-for-64)
Penalty Kill
88.8% (71-for-80)
78.9% (56-for-71)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
6-4-0

*These statistics do not reflect tonight's game against Florida.

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at Capital One Arena for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Last season, the Stars swept the season series (2-0-0) against the Capitals, allowing only one goal against in two games.
  • The Stars have won each of their last three (3-0-0) and six of the last eight games (6-2-0) against the Capitals, including four straight wins (4-0-0) on the road. Dallas has won 16 of the past 21 games (16-3-2) dating back to March 8, 2010.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has recorded a point in each of his last three games (2-2–4) against Washington. He has tallied six points (3-3–6) in seven career games against the Capitals, including four points (3-1–4) in three road games. 
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has earned three points (0-3–3) in his last three games against the Capitals and has earned seven points (1-6--7) in his last four games in Washington. He leads current Stars skaters with 24 points (9-15--24) in 25 games against Washington, including 15 points (4-11--15) in 12 road games.
  • Goaltender Scott Wedgewood has appeared in six games against the Capitals, posting a 1-2-3 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Roope Hintz (2-2--4, 3 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (9-15--24, 25 GP)

Tyler Seguin (12-7--19,  29 GP)

Jamie Benn (8-9--17, 20 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski was held off the scoresheet for the first time in nine games Monday night against the Lightning. Prior to Monday's game, Pavelski logged 12 points (6-6--12) in nine games, including a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon. 23 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only six times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).

News Feed

First Shift: Dallas Stars look for another quick response to close out Florida trip

First Shift: Stars look for another quick response to close out Florida trip
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers 120623

Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers
Heika’s Take: Motivated Tampa Bay Lightning take charge at home, shut out Dallas Stars

Heika’s Take: Motivated Lightning take charge at home, shut out Stars
First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Dallas Stars’ success

First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Stars’ success
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning 120423

Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars find all sorts of good

Heika’s Take: Stars find all sorts of good
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to fix home ice issues against struggling Tampa Bay Lightning

First Shift: Stars look to fix home ice issues against struggling Lightning
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning 120223

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to slow down streaking Calgary Flames

First Shift: Stars look to slow down streaking Flames
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames 113023

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames
Dallas Stars Will Reassign Defenseman Lian Bichsel to Rögle Bk (Shl) on Dec. 4

Stars will reassign Lian Bichsel to Rögle BK (SHL) on Dec. 4
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars rebound quickly to claim divisional win over Winnipeg Jets

Heika’s Take: Stars rebound quickly to claim divisional win over Jets
First Shift: Dallas Stars hope to continue strong road showing in Winnipeg

First Shift: Stars hope to continue strong road showing in Winnipeg
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets 112823

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets
Jason Robertson to Hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in Support of Children's Health Patients

Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health patients
Dallas Stars keeping perspective, fixing mistakes amid busy schedule

Stars keeping perspective, fixing mistakes amid busy schedule
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall flat in loss to Calgary Flames

Heika’s Take: Stars fall flat in loss to Flames
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to keep winning ways against Calgary Flames

First Shift: Stars look to keep winning ways against Flames